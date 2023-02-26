In Cochise County there's no need to stop learning at any point in your life because the Center for Lifelong Learning at Cochise College is there to keep the mind expanding with classes that run from yoga to business administration and many things in between.
The center offers in-person classes, hybrid and remote, which are affordable and sometimes even free. Convenience and affordability are key to making the program work said Ana Smith, the center’s manager, who's been working with the program since 2008 as a receptionist, while pursuing her studies in business administration.
“One of my missions is to provide educational opportunities without having money be an issue,” she said. “Without having money can be an obstacle for you to have an opportunity to learn, and to meet new people and to expand your knowledge.”
Convenience is also important, noting that during the height of the COVID pandemic the center innovated by adding remote-learning options. After the restrictions were lifted those options were kept open.
“It provides a sense of safety — you can stay home, you can participate, you can still learn from the safety and comfort of your own home,” Smith said. “We even have someone taking classes from as far away as Wisconsin.”
The center works in tandem with other programs at the college, striving to create a holistic experience for the community. Summer camps for youth are available, and the center has lecture series that are free of charge. Each semester Smith looks for innovative new course ideas.
“I want to make sure I keep it fresh — that I engage the community in things that they’re interested in,” Smith said. “I want classes that are engaging and have relevance for the students. There’s so much to learn, how can you not offer new things all the time?”
The instructors at the Center for Lifelong Learning keep things interesting as well as educational and are really the keys to the program’s success. Macaela Cashman has been teaching yoga at the center for a decade and said teaching there is as fulfilling today as it always has been.
“This is what I find really amazing,” she said. “Out of the students that come to my class at least half have been coming to me ever since I moved to Sierra Vista 22 years ago. It brings me so much joy and it makes me happy to share something that’s beneficial and life-giving. We laugh, we feel good in our bodies — it’s the most positive thing I’ver ever found.”
Mosaics is another popular class at the center and instructor Paula Keith shares the enthusiasm about lifelong learning, and helping people realize their potential.
“As an instructor it’s really gratifying to teach people who thought they couldn’t do it,” she said. “It’s fabulous and that’s the addictive part, getting that person that doesn’t know how to do anything and then getting them to go home with a completed project that is simply gorgeous.”
Even with the passion for the material and the students being paramount, putting the classes together and meeting the program’s overall mission and goals is an arduous undertaking.
“The classes starting right now in January, I submitted back in July,” Keith said. “I have to come up with my ideas, source it, find my stuff, determine if it’s going to work, do a prototype, work out the steps, work out the costs and have all my stuff organized. Then submit it to Ana four or five months in advance.”
The college’s Downtown Center Campus, which opened in 2016, provides a great learning environment.
“The college is a great place — I’ve taught all over town in a lot of weird places and this is my favorite place now,” Keith said. “It’s super clean — it’s welcoming and it’s organized — I couldn’t be in a better place.”
Nature courses also are offered at the college and students have an opportunity to learn about Arizona’s unique plants and animals. Naturalist Jeff Babson is recognized as an engaging lecturer who makes learning about trees, birds and insects educational as well as entertaining. He said the students embrace the material, but he would like to see more people sign up for the classes.
“The students are always very interested in learning about the natural world,” he said. “As an instructor, I would always like more students, but I'm grateful for each and every person who comes to a class that I teach.”
Looking toward the future of the Center for Lifelong Learning, Smith said that they’ll keep growing, working with the community and giving people in Cochise County a chance to not just take classes, but engage with other people.
“We have the dedication and care to make sure that what you get is high quality lifelong learning,” she said. “It’s not just the learning part but an opportunity to meet new people, expand your knowledge and expand your social network.”
