Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge offered this assessment of how the city fared in 2021.
“Our city has met many challenges this year as we plan for the future,” he said. “The city started the year with a newly elected mayor and council that was tasked with change. Poor financial discipline and community strife over some city functions required new leadership.
“To correct the past high rate of manager turnovers, an experienced city manager (Steve Pauken) was hired to provide that leadership. The city has tightened control of spending now and so far with five months of this budget year past, our general fund revenue is at 45% and expenses at 37%.”
Budge noted some successes:
Removal of old City Hall after four years of neglect. Front entryway was saved.
New animal shelter contract completed.
City ownership of the Hillcrest Apartment building and the requests for bids to auction the sale to qualified buyers, establishing renovated affordable rental units.
Completion of the shared use pathway feasibility study and MOU with Bisbee Bikeways.
Establishing the Bisbee Workforce Housing Initiative, culminating so far in two completed houses for civil servants, educators and others to be able to afford to buy a home in Bisbee. Two more are planned this year.
Used $108,000 in American Recovery Act Program funds for local nonprofits.
Completion of structural assessment of Copper Queen Library.
A new city planner (Doug Taylor) was hired to oversee housing efforts, planning issues and grant opportunities.
New lower funding requirements for year-round events, which led to a new farmers market in Vista Park along with new sidewalks and tables.
A new deck on the Bisbee Swimming Pool was installed.
Purchase of two new garbage trucks along with rollouts and dumpsters to streamline collection and reduce expensive wildcat dumping.
Continue paving efforts across town and other city infrastructure projects including remediating sewer overflows.
Completed work with APS to install four electric car chargers soon.
Challenges and projects for 2022:
Rebuild City Hall on Arizona Street.
Continue street and infrastructure projects.
Complete the sale of the Hillcrest building for affordable housing rentals.
Work with parties interested in building new housing to turn our declining population around. The new Douglas Port will spur the need.
Complete the grant to replace the Old Bisbee fire suppression system.
Start to work again on the sewer lateral replacement from the 2017 study.
Continue affordable workforce housing projects.
Seek funding for Lavender Pit shared use pathway.
Strengthen the city’s ordinance on control of AirBnB’s.
Camp Naco building repairs through grants.
Hold a strategic planning session to focus on Bisbee's future and improve our financial position.
Work to take advantage of any grants from the Infrastructure Act.