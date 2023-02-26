edwards-barton.jpg

Melanie Edwards-Barton, CEO of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, talks with emcee Jeff Davenport at an event in Douglas last year.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

We live in a geographically diverse region of Arizona, from its Sky Island mountain ranges to the San Pedro River’s lush riparian areas, thriving agricultural zones, industrial mining operations, grazing lands and national monuments.

Its business landscape is no different, with Willcox, the agricultural and cattleman heartland with a growing wine industry; the historic towns of Tombstone and Bisbee; Douglas, the second largest commercial port of entry; Sierra Vista, the county’s commercial, educational, and medical hub; and Fort Huachuca, its largest employer.

