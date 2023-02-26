We live in a geographically diverse region of Arizona, from its Sky Island mountain ranges to the San Pedro River’s lush riparian areas, thriving agricultural zones, industrial mining operations, grazing lands and national monuments.
Its business landscape is no different, with Willcox, the agricultural and cattleman heartland with a growing wine industry; the historic towns of Tombstone and Bisbee; Douglas, the second largest commercial port of entry; Sierra Vista, the county’s commercial, educational, and medical hub; and Fort Huachuca, its largest employer.
This diversity creates a tapestry of businesses, from multinational mining companies, a home-based accountant, a local family feed store, a communications tech company or local energy producer, they’re all part of our region’s commercial fabric.
Woven into that fabric is the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, a body tasked with promoting a positive business atmosphere and providing leadership for the improvement of the communities it serves.
Most of the businesses in our region are by definition small, thus most of the chamber’s members are small businesses, and the various services and programs they provide are directed toward them.
Regardless of size, the chamber encourages all sizes of businesses to join the chamber. By partnering with the chamber, large companies can reinvest in the community, making valuable business and community connections. Access to networking and business development opportunities can be an asset to any size business or its executives.
The community engagement efforts make it easy for a large organization to strengthen ties to the local business and nonprofit communities in the county.
For smaller businesses, they provide access to a vast membership network of leading business organizations.
Members have access to educational resources like the “Take Your Business Online” program which provides training and resources to get a business online. There are marketing and social media resources sourced from the chamber’s digital advertising partners/members.
Good Morning Sierra Vista is a networking event by the chamber, designed to bring together business owners, community leaders and nonprofits, with morning gatherings to promote and discuss upcoming events. The next event is scheduled for February.
Leadership Sierra Vista is the chamber’s community leadership development program, designed to create an awareness of the community and its many opportunities to locally foster a commitment to the Sierra Vista area and develop future leaders.
Since its inception the program has graduated hundreds of people, many of which are prominent and influential leaders in the region.
The chamber’s Community Engagement and Signature Events efforts make it easy for member organizations to strengthen ties with local businesses and nonprofits with networking events and sponsorships.
In late January the chamber teamed with partner Herald/Review Media to host corporate fixer, author and executive coach Tamica Sears for a seminar titled “Getting Real About Leadership.”
The chamber can also be a connection to government advocacy efforts through its Government Affairs and Economic Development Committees. Members contribute to policy positions that work to strengthen the business and economic environments.
“The year 2022 brought more innovative changes to the chamber that allow us to better serve our members and our communities in 2022 and beyond,” said chamber CEO Melany Edwards-Barton. “It was an important election year. Our goal, as a nonpartisan chamber, was to ensure our community members went to the polls informed.
“We provided a Candidate Meet & Greet with all levels of candidates invited from all party lines. We also provided a City Council Forum & Mayoral Debate. We held numerous meetings between our board of directors and political candidates to start building relationships and to ensure they knew the needs of Southern Arizona.”
Cosette Britton is chief nursing officer at Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista. Britton made her debut on the board last year.
“I was new to the SVAC board in 2022 and it has been an amazing experience,” she said. “The existing board members and structure impressed me from the very beginning. I joined a team of dedicated, driven, and committed community members and that made my first year quite exciting and full of learning moments.”
Britton believes the value, advocacy, leadership support and training that is offered to businesses from the chamber perspective is immeasurable, saying, “Becoming a member of SVAC in 2023 will provide your business access to valuable resources and the opportunity to build relationships that help businesses save money and market their products or business.
“Joining the SVAC can significantly improve a business’ visibility and credibility within our community.”
Membership in the chamber offers numerous benefits and keeps businesses and business leaders on top of an ever-changing landscape of issues and trends within the community and local marketplace.
Edwards-Barton said the organization was excited about a change in membership levels.
“After 63 years of memberships based on the type or size of a business, we evolved to now provide the benefits based on each business’ needs,” sh said. “Each benefit shows its value as does each level of membership. This allows each member to choose the membership level with the benefits that best suit their needs and allows them to see the true value of their membership.
“It’s business without boundaries. All businesses need support to grow and flourish. Boundaries to business growth shouldn’t include geographical location, diversity, size, or interest. All our communities in southern Arizona rely on us to support them. Business without Boundaries does just that. We are inclusive of, and supportive of all businesses. When our businesses thrive, our communities do as well.”
For information on the chamber, follow it on social media @sierravistachamber or svchamber.com.