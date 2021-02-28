Over the years the emphasis on digital and technology training has produced more qualified employees for careers in those fields. With more people drawn to these newer fields, trade jobs are desperately needing more workers.
Cochise College has a number of programs, includingits designated career and technical education certificates and degrees. These programs can range from weeks to months to years to complete, depending on the individual’s schedules and what they are trying to accomplish.
Nursing and Allied Health
Popular programs at the college are nursing and allied health. Beth Hill, dean of nursing and allied health, said this year there are 194 students in the nursing program and 137 students in allied health programs, which include certified nursing assistant and emergency medical technician, with COVID limitations on class sizes.
“I see it growing,” Hill said of the programs. “ A lot of people are looking to be essential workers so they can work during a shutdown.”
The allied health programs are one semester, 16 weeks long. Within the semester students learn the skills to apply for EMT and and CNA positions after completion.
“CNAs are getting paid signing bonuses right now with companies because they are in such high demand,” Hill said. “CNAs and EMTs programs are used as stepping stones to the nursing and paramedic programs.”
The nursing and paramedic programs at Cochise College take two years each to complete. Upon completion, graduates are licensed professionals in the field. Nursing students have to pass the state board test.
The pandemic showed the need for nurses and other healthcare workers. Hill said the need was already in rural Arizona since most of the jobs are in urban areas. She said her and the college’s goal is to have their graduates stay in Cochise County.
Cochise College also offers a yearlong medical assistant program that Hill says in its first year has doubled in size.
Hill says people are attracted to these different frontline careers because of the positive encounters they have.
Welding
The demand for Cochise College’s welding program is hard to meet for staff, with only three full-time instructors. The popularity for the program stems from the success graduates have had and positive interactions with instructors.
Hope Struse, a full-time welding instructor at the college, graduated from the program and decided to join the faculty a few years ago because of the positive experience she had. She said the good structure, good curriculum and the instructors are what makes the program so successful.
“I enjoyed (the program) because of the environment the instructors created and the facility,” Struse said. “I liked learning something new every day.”
This year with the COVID-19 restrictions, there are 96 students in the welding program and more than 50 in the different certificate programs. The degree program takes two years to complete and students can work in the field upon or before graduation.
Graduates can work locally, with several small businesses in town. However, depending on the speciality they choose, graduates may have to go out of state for work.
“Welding is a really, really wide industry so there are options,” Struse said.
HVAC
Tim Saska, HVAC instructor, said the career is one that isn’t going away anytime soon.
“The demand for technicians follows the building industry,” he said.
Saska helped start the college’s HVAC program 20 years ago and returned as a full-time instructor two years ago.
“There’s a huge need in the technical field,” he said. “Everything has gone digital but the trades are still here.”
Students who take classes from the HVAC program or complete the one-year program are getting with local businesses in town. There are two primary avenues students can go within the HVAC field — install services or maintenance.
Each class is eight weeks long and there are a minimum of four classes that need to be completed for the program.
“A high percentage of my students are staying here,” Saska said. “You can make really really good money in this field.”
For information about these programs visit cochise.edu