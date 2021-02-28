One might call Aaron Wallace a cyber geek. After all, tinkering with computers has been his passion since a young age.
“Growing up in the 21st century, tech was always at my fingertips,” he said via email. “I got my first personal computer and cell phone at a young age and never left the keyboard since. Unlike most teenagers, I am not the video-game type. I much rather spend my time looking into how the computer is processing information and how a malicious person might try to defeat the security measures. All throughout my teenage years, I played around breaking and fixing many computers.”
Geeky? Perhaps. But there is much, much more to Wallace than that.
With a great desire to be of service, Wallace opened Confident Cyber Tech Solutions last April in Sierra Vista just as the pandemic was expanding. Not a particularly inviting time to begin a business, but Wallace knew there was a calling. He created Confident Cyber when a local business needed internet technology services immediately.
“They were in need of a telework solution to allow their employees to work remotely and help prevent/slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wallace said. “I took the opportunity to finally formalize the services I have provided to fellow individuals and businesses throughout the last several years and make a business so I can continue to provide assistance to anyone in need. I am all about helping others and I do it proudly!”
Wallace grew up in Arizona, graduating from Buena High School in 2018. While in high school, he studied cybersecurity at Cochise College and graduated with a cybersecurity associate in applied science degree in 2019. He's currently attending the University of Arizona College of Applied Science and Technology. His goal: a bachelor of applied science degree in Cyber Operations: Defense and Forensics. He's already been accepted into the UA cybersecurity masters program.
Confident Cyber offers a multitude of services, including managed IT and security, risk assessment and incident response, and, as you would expect from a guy who liked breaking and fixing computers, hardware services.
The business continues to be a work in progress. It's almost as if the process bypassed the pandemic.
“Through guidance from some friends who own businesses, the startup was fairly simple,” Wallace said. “The hardest part was getting things up like the website, where everything is laid out for a prospective client to easily see how I could assist them. The pandemic did not affect my business, as most of what I provide to my clients is fully remote. I rarely have to go on-site and perform touch labor.
“From the beginning to now, I have opened up a bit and been trying to perform some marketing. My site just went live (confidentcyber.org), I have a Facebook and LinkedIn page. And recently I became a member of the Sierra Vista Chamber (of Commerce).”
Looking back, Wallace has reason to be proud.
“Honestly, this startup has been eye-opening,” he says. “With my college mentors and business partners, they made it easy for me. I have been able to see the potential I can provide to local small businesses to ensure that their security posture is stiff against new and more complex cyber threats.
“Additionally, I never want to see a business struggle due to not knowing how to do something. In those times is where I feel that I can step in and provide top-notch assistance to make sure they stay on their feet, and all at a low cost. If I can help them out once and give them the confidence in their own equipment, that is a win for me.”