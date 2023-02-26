BISBEE — Employment at in Cochise County government is more than a job. It is serving the community and being a part of what makes the county a place where people can live and work.
And, what a place to work and play it is — diverse communities surrounded by spectacular mountain ranges with a mild climate enhanced by the monsoon rains of summer, not to mention some of the best restaurants and unique shops in the state.
Fulfilling the county’s mission requires a broad variety of skilled individuals with a passion for public service in a place where one can contribute their talents and service.
The county Board of Supervisors has built a professional workforce by increasing pay for positions to equal or come near market salaries to retain employees.
The county often has job openings in a wide range of positions at the county complex in Bisbee and at the satellite offices around the county in part due to the turnover at Fort Huachuca as soldiers come for training and go to other posts, as well as turnover in classified civilian jobs. Their family members find jobs throughout the county including teaching positions at the schools.
Employment with the county provides paid health care, dental and vision insurance, paid retirement benefits, paid personal leave and vacation and sick time. The county also offers classes to help employees earn accredited degrees and certification programs.
Currently, the county is in need of attorneys, paralegals, nursing, detention staff, law enforcement, equipment operators, facilities workers, mechanics and more.
