The mountain ranges of Cochise County are filled with exceptional climbing locations. There is the Cochise Stronghold, the Dry Canyon, the Farmhouse, the Mustang, the Biscuit and many more potential climbing areas being developed in the Huachucas. 

These areas feature everything from moderate routes for novice climbers to a route that professional climbers speculate could be one of the hardest sport climbing routes in the world. “You’re getting the big world class climbers coming down to your home, but you don’t know about it,” said Angel Mangual, a local route developer and owner of CIBA climbing gym in Sierra Vista. 

