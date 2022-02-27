DOUGLAS — Officials with the city of Douglas are reporting 82 new business licenses were issued in 2021, up 30 from the previous year.
Some of the permits were for existing businesses that had recently experienced a change in management.
The numbers are somewhat surprising considering COVID-19 has impacted numerous local businesses
Romitek Solutions, a computer, phone and electronics repair business located at 1004 Cochise Ave. and owned by Douglas resident Ted Kulkens, opened during the pandemic last February.
Kulkens said he came up with the name Romitek, taking the first two letters of his wife Rosie’s name, daughter Mia and his name and then adding the “k” at the end for Kulkens.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with technology,” he said. “I wanted to become a business owner and I wanted to do something that I felt would help the community with its technology needs. I really enjoy being a business owner and serving the technological needs of the community.”
He said when word got out that he was wanting to open a business during the pandemic his friends expressed their concern but looking back, he said, it has actually turned out to be a good decision as he has had a steady flow of business.
“I will admit it started out slow,” he said. “People had to get to know me; find out how I took care of my customers. It has been gradually growing day by day with more customers coming in.”
Kulkens says he can repair phones, replace damaged phone screens, and batteries for phones. He also repairs I-pads, tablets, printers, and he also does data recovery from computers and can remove viruses as well.
“I can make the computer or the laptop faster,” he said. “I can also set up home networks. I’m also a Ring authorized dealer so I can do Ring networks, Ring home security. I also provide a fax service that I can do straight from the store and also make copies. I also do game console repairs for Playstation, Nintendo, XBOX.”
He also can do digital conversion where he can convert your old VHS, VHS-C or 8mm movies to a digital format. He also does TV mounting and web design.
“We have several choices of internet TV including the use of Firesticks,” Kulkens said.
Ted recently underwent some additional training that will allow him to provide additional services.
“Romitek Solutions will soon be offering cell phone service through our following providers: Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Net 10, Page Plus, Total Wireless, Safelink and GoSmart Mobile,” he said. “We are also in the process of becoming a Boost authorized retailer. You will be able to top off minutes, pay bills and activate phones at our location.”
Kulkens says it is his goal to provide a one-stop place for the community and its technological needs.
“I’ve had a lot of training and I’ve kept up on the latest trends,” he said. “I love technology. At Romitek Solutions, we can sympathize with how frustrating it can be when your phone, computer, tablet or laptop is not working correctly. We know that many people are uncomfortable with computer technology and that it can be hard to find a good computer company that knows what they are doing and that treats their customers fairly.
“We believe in providing a service that is fair. We believe in upfront and transparent pricing, not charging for a service that doesn't solve our customer's problems, and by taking responsibility when we don't perform our service as promised.”
Kulkens says he offers affordable prices and will search to find the best possible solution for your repair which enables him to offer aggressive and competitive prices.
“We charge a flat rate for all repairs, so you'll always know upfront how much something costs,” he said. “(We also provide) fast service. We take pride in returning a customer’s electronic device in a timely manner. We strive to have parts delivered on time so we can minimize the downtime of the device. We get the job done correctly the first time! We are repair technicians. We are not salesmen. We don't try to talk you into anything you don't need. We will only replace parts if they need to be replaced and we don't overcharge them.”
And Kulkens guarantees he won’t lose data.
“If your computer is infected with a bad virus, or if Windows is not starting, or if your computer is extremely slow, and there is nothing physically wrong with your hardware (meaning your hard drive is still working properly), we will most likely be able to fix your computer without you losing any data,” he said. “Many other computer repair shops fix computers by wiping the hard drive and reinstalling windows from scratch, causing all your data, programs, and personal files to be lost! Romitek Solutions specializes in removing viruses and repairing Windows without you having to lose any files, so that your computer will be just as it was before it had a problem.”
For information visit his Facebook page: Romitek Solutions | Facebook