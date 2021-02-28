DOUGLAS — Several new businesses opened in Douglas last year hoping to do their part to improve the local economy.
Classy Cuts & Such, a new hair, nail and massage salon located at 519 10th St. which opened in June, was one of those businesses.
Desiree Rice, the owner of Classy Cuts & Such, comes to Douglas from Seattle.
“I had a salon in Seattle for 24 years,” she said. “Most of my clients I’d had for 20 plus years. And I have also been a massage therapist since 2006.”
Rice said the warm weather and the fact she has an aunt in Tucson is what attracted her and her husband, Josh, to southern Arizona.
“I found a beautiful house here I fell in love with, so we bought the house,” she said. “We were actually looking in Sierra Vista. I’m so happy we wound up in Douglas, you can’t beat the weather.”
Rice said she loves working with hair and making people look great and feel good about themselves.
“It’s my passion,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the smiles on the faces of my clients when I get done with their hair.”
Rice has wasted little time immersing herself in the community. She’s joined the Douglas Business Network, and along with the city, has sponsored several monthly cleanup days focusing on various parts of town that need help.
In November, Rice teamed up with another new business, Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant on Fifth Street, to provide seven complete Thanksgiving meals to local families in need. In December Rice sponsored a Christmas drive, providing several local moms and their children with Christmas gifts. One of those local families had gone to Peoria for the holiday but that didn’t stop Rice and her husband from making the 10-hour round trip drive to drop off the Christmas gifts.
“This particular mom just had a knee replacement and she tried doing her recovery here on her own but was unable to do it, so she had to go be with family,” Desiree said. “She (was) not going to return to Douglas until Jan. 2 and I didn’t want her kids to wait. I wanted them to have gifts when they awoke Christmas morning so we are making a trip to Peoria to make sure that happens.”
In November a professional uniform clothing store, Vestirsi bene, located at 933 G Ave., opened in Douglas, replacing a well-known family owned clothing store, Casa Enrique, that had closed in 2018.
Vestirsi bene owners Sergio and Zheyla Baltierrrez decided to open a uniform clothing store that will cater to all schools in Cochise County, medical and law enforcement professionals as well as youth sports programs.
“We are your one-stop uniform store,” Zheyla Baltirerrez said. “We carry medical uniforms,school uniforms and public safety uniforms. We can also do custom work for restaurants and custom embroidering. We hope that you will stop by and visit us.”
According to Zheyla, Vestirsi bene is Italian and means “dress well.”
She said many people have to drive to Tucson to get their uniforms and she is hoping to eliminate that trip.
“We have embroidery services,” Zheyla said. “We can make custom (polo) shirts for any organization. We are just as competitive as the internet when it comes to our prices.”
Vestirsi bene carries the scrubs medical professionals wear and recently added the Department of Corrections uniforms.
“If there is a uniform you don’t have we can order it,” she said. “We can also make custom shirts for any organization.”