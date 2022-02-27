Here’s a dream assignment: Visit all the thrift stores in Cochise County.
I can’t say I went to every single one, but I did my best. If you decide to do the same, I offer one proviso: Call first. In my experience, the information on the internet can be inaccurate, and thrifties sometimes have strange hours and can be unreliable when it comes to when they open. In Benson, for example, many are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Or they are closed Wednesday, but open Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.
I began my tour in Willcox, where there are a number of thrifties: five that I found, and I believe that’s saying something for a town of only about 3,500 people. My first stop was Bear’s Vintage Thrift on Haskell, the main drag into town. Mary Peterson, partner of “Bear” Carman, was running the show on this day. What do you need? It seems likely you will find some version of it here.
“There are the things that you need and the things you didn’t know you need,” Peterson said.
There are shelves filled with bric-a-brac for the house; paperback and hardcover books; and bins filled with all types of cords and remotes. There are VCR tapes and the players and televisions with which to watch them; DVDs and DVD players; and old cameras and lenses. You get the idea.
In the back is furniture.
The friendly staff will help you find what you want and then bargain with you for the best price.
Around the corner on Haskell is Vintage, another thrifty owned by Peterson. Look here for interesting signs, vintage clothing, black-and-white photos of who knows who, rugs, vintage kitchen gadgets, mid-century chairs, and that’s just a bit of what’s there. You’re going up the interesting ladder when you shop at Vintage. Peterson describes it this way: “I call this thrift store meets antique shop,” she said.
You never know what you will find at Willcox Trader, another store filled with so much stuff, including — at least on this day — kid goats. Its contents are so extensive even Tiffany Teeples, the person working there, said she is still surprised when she shows up for a shift.
“Every day I see something new,” she said.
Other thrifties to try in Willcox are White Buffalo Sisters and Buck Stop, both worth your time.
Bisbee has its own share of interesting shops, which can come as no surprise for a town that calls itself Mayberry on acid. I began at Redbone Bisbee Vintage, neatly tucked on a back street in Old Bisbee. Find fun socks, vintage clothing, handbags of the hippie or practical type, handmade jewelry, and lots of other amusing, captivating and curious items. This makes a stop here well worth your time.
A thrift shop of the more traditional type in Bisbee is Your Thrift Store, a nonprofit operated by the Bisbee Community Y. The shop features what you would expect at any thrift shop, but it is quite nicely organized and seems to go on and on. There are so many rooms to peruse.
We also visited On Consignment, a huge store that features quite a bit of furniture, sold, of course, on consignment.
Another stop in Bisbee is 55 Main Gallery. Not really a thrift shop but I included it here because owner Cristina Plascenicia has lots of used items, including vintage purses and clothing. I hate to call what is stocked here “used items,” because they are so much more than that.
“I see art in everything,” she said. That is absolutely true, judging by the merch and how it’s displayed.
Also in Bisbee are a number of antique stores that are fun to visit but hardly thrift.
Tombstone has a couple of shops you might like to stop in while taking out-of-town guests to see the Old West. Try Sacred Heart Thrift Store, tucked neatly behind Sacred Heart Church. All proceeds benefit the church.
I also visited thrift shops in Benson, of which there are a handful, and heard of others in Sierra Vista, including one at Fort Huachuca, another in Hereford, and finally one in Huachuca City. Check the list for addresses and phone numbers. I cannot promise the list is comprehensive but it will give you a good start.