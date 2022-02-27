“We have cyber engineering, defensive forensics, and we have cyber law and policy … Between those three tracks, we pretty much covered down on 90% plus of the professionals that are needed in the field right now.”
Excellence and mastery; that’s how high the bar that has been set by Jason Denno, interim department head of the Cyber, Intelligence and Information Operations program at the University of Arizona College of Applied Sciences and Technology.
As the founder of the Cyber Operations program at CAST five years ago — which has since been ranked as the No. 1 cyber operations program in the nation — Denno has established an educational powerhouse that’s producing the next generation of top-level cyber professionals.
“We actually reverse-engineered the program from the hardest standards in the nation and those are the NSA (National Security Agency) Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations Knowledge Unit,” said Denno. “Those knowledge units require the most technical skill (than) anywhere in the nation to meet. So, we started by building the program that way.”
He said that the program was created to be an all-online program, but has since expanded to include some in-person instruction.
“When we built it native online, we really had to find a way to deliver it, because everything is hands-on in this program as well,” said Denno. “When we reverse-engineered the program and made it an online program, the first thing was let’s make sure we meet these standards, let’s make sure it’s an extraordinarily hands-on type of program and that mixes the best of education and the best of training together.
“It’s not just learning the concepts and the technologies, there’s a massive problem between competency and capacity,” he continued. “The competency problem comes from most education is too high (of a) level and it’s too ethereal, and students have a very hard time taking the concepts they’ve learned and applying them. And most training is too low level, too tactical. So, you learn the buttonology of how to do something, but as soon as the situation is different, they can’t really get beyond it.
“We do have students come to campus when COVID is not happening — the difference is do you hear them over Zoom or do you see the professor right in front of you? Otherwise, everything is the same.”
However, one common obstacle in educating the next generation of cyber professionals is making equipment accessible and affordable and being able to teach the full spectrum of defensive and offensive operations.
Denno said that he’s addressed both of these problems with the program’s Virtual Learning Environment, known as VLE.
“To deliver something in somebody’s living room that is just like the classroom, but not require them to go spend $5,000-$10,000 on a high-end machine, what we did is we built a hybrid, cloud-based Virtual Learning Environment — I’ve designed this as well,” said Denno. “We deliver the student virtual desktop through the cloud — through AWS — to the student. So, the student needs either Windows, Mac or Linux computers with cellphone-level connectivity, and that’s it. They don’t need crazy broadband or anything. And, we provide them that high-performance computer in the cloud.”
In addition, Denno’s program allows students to practice offensive strategies without legal violation through a virtual world he’s developed called Cyberapolis — comprising more than 4,000 virtual machines students can interact with via the cloud.
“It’s got over 100 companies in it, all with their networks, 15,000 virtual personas being driven by one of the most advanced (artificial intelligence) in this area on the planet,” said Denno. “These personas, they conduct transactions in stores, they email each other, they web browse, they post to social media, they post reviews on stores and on products and things like that.
“So, now we’ve created this environment that lets the student go do offensive cyber operations without going to federal prison. Because if we teach them what we teach them on the open internet, they are going to break the law and go to jail. They can do the entire scope from offensive to defensive operations inside of Cyberapolis and never break any laws.”
Within the program’s three concentrations — Cyber Engineering, Defensive Forensics, and Cyber Law and Policy — Denno said the majority of the skills and expertise that’s in demand in the cyber operations field is covered.
“Essentially what we’ve done is we’ve looked at what the community needs and we’ve created degree tracks that overlap each other enough to make it make sense, also address each area,” said Denno.
“The engineering track — these are the Jedi of the cyber world. We are literally creating a nation-state actor capability for the United States and for industry. Those could be people who work for Verizon — architecting a new security protocol for the entire cell phone network. Or it could be somebody at NSA that is either defending the nation and making sure that we don’t have vulnerabilities or maybe even doing offensive operations on behalf of the U.S. government.”
He said the Defense Forensics program is the largest subset of the program.
“The Defensive Forensics track is all the hands-on keyboard type of people,” he continued. “So, the cyber threat analysts, the penetration testers, the digital forensic analysts, the defenders, the SOP personnels — Security Operations Personnel — all of what you would normally think of what a cybersecurity personnel is, that’s typically within my Defense and Forensics track.”
The latter program specialty, Cyber Law and Policy, acts as a bridge between the legal and cyber fields.
“That’s where we do regulatory law, privacy law, digital espionage, cyber warfare and crime — those kinds of courses,” said Denno. “The reason we did that is we knew based on some things that cyber security consultants up on the Hill with Congress at different corporations and so forth — the feedback we’ve been getting from the government and from industry.”
He provided an example of how the degree program unifies the two fields, that if “‘I’ve got this cyber law guy, and he’s a lawyer — and he’s a really good lawyer — but he doesn’t know anything about cyber,’” said Denno. “And then, we get the other side of ‘man, I’ve got this cyber policy guy and I’ll tell you what — he’s a wizbang engineer — but nobody can understand a word he says and we’re not really getting the value out of him. How do I fix this guy?’
“So, what we did is we created a track that put one foot in the technical camp and one foot in the c-suit. So essentially, the Cyber Law and Policy student can go down and work with the cyber engineers and the defense and forensics graduates and understand everything that just happened to an organization — just technically, just enough cyber threat intelligence to not do attribution, but be able to say ‘based on what was done, how it was done, what was stolen, and whose goals this aligns to, it could possibly be these four or five groups that did it.’
“And then, understand the regulatory and privacy limitations and strengths on a company and what they can do, to be able to say ‘OK, CEO, COO, CFOs, CIO, here’s what just happened to us’ — (in) their language — ‘and here’s what we can do about it,’ ” summarized Denno.
In the program's five years, Denno said it has a high retention rate and is continuing to grow.
“We’re two plus two — so we’re only juniors and seniors,” said Denno. “So typically, we get people really dedicated. Our retention rate is between 92-94% depending per year. Our full-time students are about 65% and our part-time (students) are about 35%. If they are retained, we take them all the way to graduation. I think we’ve graduated approximately 250 of them already. We have about 900 in the program right now and we’re still growing.”
With an average of $500 per credit hour and a minimum of 60 credit hours to complete the program — in addition to the Arizona General Education Requirements — Denno said that those interested must be lifelong learners.
“You have to constantly learn,” said Denno. “This is a contact sport; if you’re not constantly learning and you can’t actually apply what you’ve learned to solve problems, you’re not going to be successful.
“The No.1 reason a student should come to us is they’re going to get the knowledge, skills and abilities they need to actually succeed. They’re going to walk away being able to do what they’ve been taught, not just talk about what they’ve been taught. They are going to have a successful career.”