COCHISE COUNTY – Employment opportunities abound in Arizona’s most southeastern county – a 6,200-square-mile area with six cities, numerous town communities and many recreational areas – for people looking for a rural lifestyle amid mountains and high desert plains.

ARIZONA@WORK in Sierra Vista, the county’s largest city, serves job seekers of all backgrounds, all skill levels and all ages by providing programs and services to help. It is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers of all sizes and types recruit, develop and retain the best employees for their needs.

