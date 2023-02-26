COCHISE COUNTY – Employment opportunities abound in Arizona’s most southeastern county – a 6,200-square-mile area with six cities, numerous town communities and many recreational areas – for people looking for a rural lifestyle amid mountains and high desert plains.
ARIZONA@WORK in Sierra Vista, the county’s largest city, serves job seekers of all backgrounds, all skill levels and all ages by providing programs and services to help. It is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers of all sizes and types recruit, develop and retain the best employees for their needs.
Thanks to federal funding, the services are provided at no charge. They can help with resume writing and cover letters while providing access to computers, the internet, copy machines, faxes and phones. ARIZONA @WORK can also help with vocational rehabilitation and apprenticeships.
Apprenticeships are a valuable resource for both job seekers and employers. Apprenticeships give participants the unique opportunity of learning a new trade while also receiving a salary and a nationally-recognized completion certificate to help launch a new career.
It is a resource for young people looking for employment, or who need job training or further education.
The Veterans Program can help with employment opportunities for veterans and eligible spouses and provide job training in Arizona.
Cochise College and the University of Arizona have campuses in Sierra Vista and Douglas that offer degrees and certifications for skilled workers if more education is needed.
Cochise College’s career education services assist students in building work skills before graduation and help students make a successful transition from college to career. Students who complete cooperative education and internships increase their ability to find employment that fits them after college.
The University of Arizona Douglas campus programs offer a mix of face-to-face, hybrid and fully online courses to earn an undergraduate or graduate degree right in one’s own community. Through this network, you will have access to on-site faculty, advisors, program directors and support staff.
UA offers pathways to high-demand degrees in fields including agriculture, engineering, nursing, education, cyber operations and more. So, a person can start at a community college and after completion of a two year program can finish the second two years at U of A.
