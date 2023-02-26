Mr. Shed Rents may be Huachuca City’s newest business, but owners Jim and Peri Goad have been doing business in the town since 1990.

The Goads started Mr. Shed Inc. a well-established business specializing in custom-built sheds, garages and tiny homes more than 30 years ago. Since its inception, thousands of satisfied customers throughout Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties have purchased buildings from Mr. Shed, with the business earning excellent reviews for its quality products.

