Peri and Jim Goad, owners of Mr. Shed Rents, along with Mr. Shed manager Tracy Hancock, pose for a photo in front of the Mr. Rents sign, which Jim Goad decided to hang upside down in order to help draw attention to the new business.
Mr. Shed Rents owners Jim and Peri Goad stand in their new business with Stephanie Hancock, the manager of Mr. Shed Rents.
Mr. Shed Rents may be Huachuca City’s newest business, but owners Jim and Peri Goad have been doing business in the town since 1990.
The Goads started Mr. Shed Inc. a well-established business specializing in custom-built sheds, garages and tiny homes more than 30 years ago. Since its inception, thousands of satisfied customers throughout Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties have purchased buildings from Mr. Shed, with the business earning excellent reviews for its quality products.
On Oct. 1, 2022, the Goads celebrated the grand opening of Mr. Shed Rents. The business, a subsidiary of Mr. Shed, features large and small equipment rentals and is located on commercial property owned by the Goads next door to Mr. Shed.
“Look for the upside-down sign in front of our building on 127 S. Huachuca Boulevard, and stop by to see what we have to offer,” said Jim Goad, who decided to hang the sign upside down as an attention-getter.
With a focus on serving homeowners, small property owners and contractors, Mr. Shed Rents has an inventory that includes backhoes, escalators, fork and aerial lifts, lawn mowers, bush hogs, saws, grills and demolition hammers, to name a sampling of its inventory.
“We have just about everything do-it-yourselfers need to maintain a property,” said Goad. “Through the years, many people would approach us about renting our equipment, and we recognized a need for this type of business in our area. People were forced to go to Tucson to rent equipment, which is why we decided to start providing this service in Huachuca City.”
Jim Goad came to the area in 1987 while in the military and retired out of Fort Huachuca in 1991.
“I started Mr. Shed in 1990, about eight months before I retired from the army,” he said.
Goad chose Huachuca City for the business because of its location.
“Everybody from Sierra Vista to Douglas has to go through Huachuca City to get to I-10, and this location has been great for us,” he said. “From the time we opened more than 30 years ago, we’ve always tried to keep a professional looking property with an attractive display. And people notice that.”
With a history of advocating for a cleaner, more attractive Huachuca City, at one time Goad was a regular at town council meetings where he would speak during the call to the public. Frustrated by the dilapidated appearance of some of the town’s commercial properties, Goad founded “Friends of Huachuca City” in December 2014, an organization that attracted a group of like-minded residents whose agenda was to push for the enforcement of town codes and state laws.
“Our focus was to create a more desirable community for all residents,” he said. “The town has made significant strides in its cleanup efforts since those days, but there are still a couple of properties that I’m working on. We’ve seen encouraging improvements, but my goal is to eliminate the blighted areas and for the town to get totally cleaned up.”
As part of his community presence, Goad also supports schools, churches and youth groups by allowing them to use the Mr. Shed property for car washes and other fundraisers.
In 2018, Goad’s community service efforts were recognized when he was named 2018 Citizen of the Year by the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge. The organization honored Goad for all he had done in making Huachuca City “look like a place where people would want to live and businesses would want to stay.”
The award presenter, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Rick Davis, also praised Goad for his willingness to help nonprofits and youth organizations in Huachuca City and surrounding communities.
“Everything Jim does is for a purpose, and that purpose is to help the community,” Davis said while presenting Goad with the award.
With Mr. Shed Rents as the Goads’ latest focus, they look forward to their new business endeavor, one they hope will provide a vital service for the community.
