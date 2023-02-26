COCHISE COUNTY — If you're fascinated by the spirit world of ouija boards, seances and paranormal activity to all things ghostly and haunted, Cochise County is more than your cup of tea.
From Benson to Bisbee – the granddaddy of them all when it comes to ghost sightings and haunted dwellings – there is an abundance of unexplained spookiness that has drawn visitors to the area for decades.
But it’s just not all about the ghost sightings, baffling noises and unexplained movements people swear they've seen or heard that have captured their fancy.
It's also the ghost towns, most notably those located on what's often referred to as Cochise County's "Ghost Town Trail," that brings thousands of visitors to the area with cameras and guidebooks to explore the remnants of what were once thriving boomtowns of the Old West.
When it comes to ghost towns, Arizona is loaded with them; by some estimates, the state boasts nearly 300 ghost towns that continue to draw tourists on ghost town driving tours similar to those visiting wineries.
Why so many?
It's all about Arizona's early days of mining. Renowned for its ore production starting in the 1880s until it played out for most of mines in the late 1930s, there are about 100,000 abandoned mines scattered throughout Arizona. Back when the mines were cranking out tons of primarily copper and silver, populations of towns swelled, then collapsed when the mines closed, creating what came to be known as ghost towns.
Before examining the area's haunted locations, let's draw the curtain back in time to explore what's known as Cochise County's "Ghost Town Trail."
From boomtown to ghost town
The lure of the Old West – with its history of early struggles, colorful characters and fortunes made and lost overnight – has never left its grip on the American consciousness. And never is that more apparent than the remains of ghost towns – some extremely well-preserved, some in ruins, other almost completely vanished – along the "Ghost Town Trail," where the once-thriving towns of Fairbank, Gleeson, Pearce, Courtland and Millville can be found.
Pearce: It's hard to imagine that Pearce, which lies south of Willcox near Sunsites in the Sulphur Springs Valley, was once the greatest gold mining settlement in all of Arizona. Founded in 1894, the prosperous Commonwealth Mine was a powerhouse, flourished for nearly 40 years and produced about $8 million worth of silver and $2.5 million in gold. The little settlement that motorists now pass without almost a second glance was a thriving community, with a population topping 2,000, a railroad, a post office, even a movie theater, which was extraordinary back then. When the mine closed in the 1930s, the town declined; by the late 1940s, it was practically a ghost town.
Millville: As fast as it became a boomtoom, Millville was one of the quickest communities to turn into a ghost town. Like hundreds of others in Arizona, Millville burst onto the scene processing ore and quickly became known as a mover-and-shaker of ore-producing settlements. But the boomtown operation came to a halt almost 10 years after it began when Tombstone's silver mining operation ended. Despite its odd name, which it derived because it was the actual millsite for Tombstone's silver mines, Millville was a big deal when it was producing more than $1.3 million in silver in 1882, an astronomical figure back then. But when the ore that had been stockpiled was processed, Millville was all but abandoned.
Courtland: One of the best known of Arizona's ghost towns, there is very little left standing in Courtland. Located at the southern tip of the Dragoon Mountains at the edge of the Sulphur Springs Valley, the little town grew quickly when copper was discovered in the early 1900s, boasting a population of 2,000. In its heyday, there were stores, hotels, two newspapers, an auto dealership and a movie theater. Two railroad companies provided service to the area and a post office was established in 1909. Only a few years later copper ran out, and the town began to go bust. Although the post office was maintained until 1942, the town was essentially abandoned by 1921. Today, only foundations of brick buildings across the road from the city jail remain. There is almost nothing to indicate that this was once quite a highly-developed downtown area, where now only the sidewalk remains, along with cement walls of buildings that belonged to the Great Western Copper Building and abandoned mining structures.
Gleeson: Aside from Gleeson's jail that doubles as a museum, its infamous hanging tree where several prisoners were hanged and the caved-in remains of Joe Bono's Mercantile Store that served Gleeson's mines and ranchers, there's little left of the town located about 15 miles from Tombstone. Gleeson suddenly boomed when miner John Gleeson prospected the area and struck large deposits of copper; he filed several claims and opened the Copper Belle Mine. Miners quickly flooded the area, and new mines sprouted up. Once topping 1,500 residents in its heyday when copper production was bustling to supply demand during World War I, the mines played out by the 1930s.
Fairbank: One of the best preserved ghost towns in Arizona thanks to the Bureau of Land Management, which acquired the Fairbank Historic Townsite as part of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. Once a thriving town with a restored 1920 schoolhouse and a historic cemetery overlooking the conservation area, exploring Fairbank with its 3-mile hike on a worn footpath to the Grand Central Mill feels like entering a portal back in time. Settled in the late 1870s, Fairbank was once part of an old Mexican Land Grant. It was first called Junction City when it was a simple stagecoach stop on the way to Tombstone. Later it was called Kendall, before finally becoming an “official” town in 1883 and called Fairbank. It was a bustling, sophisticated place. When the railroad was completed in 1882, it became an important depot for the shipment of cattle and the all-important ore coming from Tombstone. It had a saloon, a post office, and a hotel which are still intact today, thanks to BLM's restoration work. It supported a Wells Fargo office, five saloons, four stores, three restaurants, a school, a jail and the mill.
Haunted hotels, houses, theaters and more
While Cochise County has more than its fair share of ghostly visitors, none are as colorful and dramatic as those that have occupied well-known hotels, theaters and places of interest from Benson to Douglas.
Benson, the Horseshoe Cafe
At first glance, the Horseshoe Cafe, with its horse-head-shaped neon sign in the restaurant's front window, is a familiar-looking, small-town American diner. But the landmark cafe on Fourth Street, which opened in 1938 and has been a favorite among locals and tourists for decades, hardly seems the place for a ghost sighting that was first noticed years ago. According to the story, an elderly woman who lived upstairs of the cafe's two-story building with a dog died. If you look up at the second story window sometime, you just might catch a glimpse of a ghostly figure of the woman staring out the window or appearing in the back of the restaurant. And if it's quiet enough, you may even hear her dog barking from the second floor.
Tall tale?
Edith Lankenshare from Ohio, a retired teacher who has been wintering in Benson RV parks for years, says she has seen the ghost woman twice.
"First off, I want you to know that I'm not one of these believers of psychic stuff, or whatever it's called," she said. "But I like walking at night when it's cooler, and Benson always seemed like a safe town to walk at that time.
"One night I went walking and could see the cafe’s lighted horseshoe and when I got closer to it, I happened to look up for no reason – maybe something told me to do – and I saw what looked like a shadowy figure of a woman staring down at me, and it felt very creepy. And just like that it was gone. I quickly turned back, but the whole time I kept hearing a weird echo of a dog barking and couldn't figure out where it was coming from."
She said she saw the figure in the window just for a moment about five years later. "I thought it waved at me, but I could be wrong," she said.
Did she wave back?
"Absolutely not," she said. "It was a bit rattling, to tell you the truth."
Tombstone, the Bird Cage Theatre
The Old West town famous for the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral might have been the town too tough to die, but when it comes to ghostly sightings at the infamous Bird Cage Theatre, it seems that the ghosts that haunt the place are too tough to leave.
Said to be the home to 26 ghosts, music and voices have been heard in the middle of the night at the Bird Cage as if a big party is being thrown. Guests and staff have even reported seeing ghosts of cowboys and prostitutes; others claimed to of be touched or pushed by unseen forces. Historic relics have disappeared, then suddenly reappeared; a medium conducting a seance there swore she had spirits try to choke her and had bruises on her neck for six weeks.
There's no smoking in the museum, yet visitors have said they can smell cigars burning; a piano has been known to strike a few chords when nobody’s on it. Some hear laughter from the brothels when they’re empty, and shadowy stagehands have been seen walking along the stage. The ghost many seem to encounter is the ghost of the “Lady in White.” She usually wears a white dress and bonnet and has been seen by just about everyone who has worked at the museum. But of all the ghostling sightings, there’s one that seems bound to the theatre: The crying ghost of Carmelita Gimenes, which can be seen wandering around Tombstone at night, hanging around the brothel that drove her to commit suicide.
Fort Huachuca, the Carleton House
Not even U.S, Army installations are safe from ghostly figures haunting up military posts. At least not the Carleton House at Fort Huachuca, which was the base for the Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry Regiment for 20 years. Built in 1880 and serving as a hospital for the post until 1889, the Carleton House is now living quarters for officers and their families in the historic district of the base. But when it was a hospital, a woman named Charlotte allegedly gave birth to a baby who died shortly after being born. A few days later, Charlotte also died at the Carleton House. Over the years, former residents of the house claimed to have seen a young blonde woman in a nightgown walking around the home, possibly looking for her lost baby. No matter who's living at the Carleton House, it is said a rocking chair is kept for Charlotte in the specific corner of the home. Some say the chair often rocks on its own, and loud noises can be heard throughout the house, even when it's moved to another spot.
Douglas, the Gadsden Hotel
Then there's Room 333 at the historic, four-story Gadsden Hotel that sits on the corner of G Avenue and 11th Street, whose main lobby is majestically set with a solid white Italian marble staircase and four soaring marble column, along with vaulted stained glass skylights that run the full length of the lobby. While the hotel has had notable guests over the years like gangster John Dillinger, who stayed at the Gadsden the day before he was captured in Tucson; Eleanor Roosevelt; Thorton Wilder; and Pancho Villa, who rode his horse up the marble staircase, no one can explain the reports of strange noises that have occured in Room 333, like the TV turning on and off, disembodied knocks on the walls, and guests claiming they were touched by a ghostly presence. Even outside Room 333 strange occurrences have been reported: A hotel manager once said she saw a figure in a long duster coat and cowboy hat in the basement. A female guest wrote in one of the hotel's binders of something pulling on her hair during the night, while another said she felt someone “sit on the edge of the bed, then ... felt pressure as the person laid down next to me." A figure in the shape of a man also has been seen in the hotel's basement, sometimes described as having no head or no face.
Bisbee, The Copper Queen Hotel
When it comes to ghost sightings in haunted hotels, no place stands out more than Bisbee. The subject of numerous TV shows – the Arizona Opera even adapted a Bisbee ghost story that became a film – Bisbee's Copper Queen Hotel is perhaps the crown jewel of Cochise County haunts and goosebump-raising tales that have made the historic mining city a magnet for devotees of all things ghostly. Ghost tours and seance rooms in the Brewery Gulch section of Old Bisbee have flourished and are immensely popular attractions to visitors fascinated with the spirit world.
"Bisbee, with all its haunted homes and hotels and ghostly spirits lurking about, was the perfect recipe to start The Seance Room," said Kenny Bang Bang Stewart, who has conducted 7,000 seances since he began holding them on weekends six years ago. "People want to make a real connection with a lost loved one, a tether to that spirit world, and Bisbee seems to be a perfect conduit to make that connection happen."
But if it's ghosts you're looking for, a stay at the historic Copper Queen Hotel, built in 1902, might complete your wish list. While there are allegedly three resident ghosts at the hotel, perhaps the most famous is Julia Lowell, a prostitute in her 30s who used the hotel for she and her clients. Apparently, she fell madly in love with one of her clients, but when he no longer wanted to see her, she took her own life. Guests and staff say that they feel her presence on the second and third floors on the west side of the building. Male staff and guests have reported hearing a female voice whispering in their ear. Others have also reported seeing her dancing provocatively at the foot of the stairs. The hotel even named a room, the Julia Lowell Room, after her. Another well-known ghost at the Copper Queen is the ghost of a little boy named Billy, who reportedly drowned in the San Pedro River. His presence in the hotel is explained through his relatives or parents who once worked at the hotel. Guests have reported objects being moved by the little ghost in their rooms. Others have reported hearing footsteps in the halls and giggling. The little boy’s spirit has never been seen, only heard.