HUACHUCA CITY — HD Motorsports, a family owned and operated business in Huachuca City, celebrated its official opening in June.
Owners Chris and Briana Hopper are off-road enthusiasts with a background in utility terrain vehicle racing and recreational trail riding.
“We’re a general maintenance, repair and fabrication shop that specializes in UTVs, trucks and jeeps,” Briana said. “The only thing we don’t work on are quads and dirt bikes. Our business is based on the off-road community, with UTVs as our biggest market.”
Chris started working in the UTV business in 2014 as a mechanic for Magnum Off Road in San Diego County, California. During his three years at Magnum, he worked his way up to general manager.
“After I left Magnum, I started working as operations manager and crew chief for OFB Racing, based out of Riverside,” Chris said.
“We moved to Sierra Vista in 2018, and I was still doing the same job I had while we were in California. I moved the entire operation here and we were working out of a small shop in Sierra Vista.”
When COVID hit, Briana and Chris lost their jobs with the racing company. With their off-roading experience, in addition to a number of racing contacts, the couple decided it was time to start their own business. They learned of a commercial building in Huachuca City that a friend of theirs owned and wanted to lease and jumped at the opportunity to start a shop out of that location.
“In February of last year, this building was nothing more than an empty shell,” Chris said. “Billy Gothe, who is a full-time racer that we sponsor, purchased this building with the idea of transforming it into a full-service repair and fabrication shop. This is an ideal location for our business with great visibility from Huachuca Boulevard.”
People who bring their vehicles to HD Motorsports represent all experience levels in the world of off-roading, Chris said.
“We see the guys who are completely new to the industry and need to learn the ‘ins-and-outs’ of things, so we help teach them what they need to know,” he said. “We have customers who are involved in recreational off-roading, and we get the guys who are interested in racing.”
With a focus on serving the repair and maintenance needs of the area’s UTV owners, Briana said one of the shop’s goals is to save customers the long drives to Tucson or Phoenix for parts or service work on their vehicles.
“We strive to provide quality customer service and enjoy sharing our racing knowledge with our customers,” she said. “Our background has been a real benefit when it comes to helping customers with questions about their vehicles. One of our biggest goals is to let everyone know that we’re here to help with anything off-road. We put 100 percent of our passion into all of our work.”
The off-road community has been incredibly supportive of HD Motorsports and the services the business provides, Chris said.
“The community has been amazing. We’ve been a part of some really cool rides all over Cochise County and have sponsored some of those events and we’ve had nothing but positive feedback from everybody.”