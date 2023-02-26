hatchet house

Sarah Foley and Kenny Naico have opened the Bisbee Hatchet House which is located in Bisbee’s Brewery Gulch.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE – The mile-high town known for fun and adventure now has another very Bisbee entertainment option, the Bisbee Hatchet House.

Tucked in among the bars and restaurants of Brewery Gulch, business partners Sarah Foley and Kenny Naico will host an open house of the venue on Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m.

