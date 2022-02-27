If you really want to get away from it all, go hiking.
Nothing quite matches the solitude, beauty and etherealness offered by the many trails that wind their way through the glorious mountains of Cochise County.
Whether in Hereford, Bisbee, the Dragoons or the Chiricahuas, there is a heaven and it’s shaped like a mountain.
Granted, in the 2 1/2 years that I’ve lived here - I moved here in June 2019 from Florida - I have not yet hiked along every trail that calls Cochise County home, but the ones I have been blessed enough to put my hiking shoes on have left me with the feeling that I had spent a few hours in heaven, albeit one made of rocks, boulders, manzanita, pines, deer, javelina, rattlesnakes and jaw-dropping views into the world below.
And no matter what your level of hiking is, Cochise County has a trail for you.
Brown Canyon. Carr Canyon. Miller Canyon. Juniper Flats. The Dragoons. The Chiricahuas. And various trails in Bisbee off State Route 80 in the Mule Mountains that are nameless, but equally stunning and mesmerizing.
Recently, I ventured alone onto the Perimeter Trail, from Miller Canyon to Carr Canyon, and what an exhilarating trek that is.
While the climb is not steep - the elevation gain is just higher than 1,000 feet, according to AllTrails - the trail is narrow and rocky and offers sweeping views of the Hereford area and Mexico.
Hikers should be aware, though, that looking down while hiking this trail is paramount because one misstep or trip on a rock or boulder could result in a steep drop.
When I hiked it, I made it a point to stop, turn and then take in the vistas. I didn’t gaze about while actually hiking.
Plus, stopping gives one the chance to sit on a boulder, drink water, and then take in the nature that surrounds you.
Another new adventure this year - January 2022 - was a hike on the Crest Trail located just across from the visitor's center at the Coronado National Memorial.
Now this is a challenging hike, especially if you’re afraid of heights like I am.
What? Why would anyone with a fear of heights hike in the mountains? Two reasons - I’m trying to conquer my fears and because I’ll regret it if I don’t.
This one I did not do on my own, but with my friend and “hiking teacher” Bonnie Gordon. We didn’t go too far, just about 3 miles roundtrip, but this is a steep, narrow and rocky trail with sheer drops.
Again, no gazing about as I hiked behind Gordon, but I did stop several times to take in the beauty. Here, the Mexican border is in clear view and with the right binoculars, Gordon thought we could see Hermosillo in Sonora state.
To be honest, the beginning of the trail is a bit daunting, especially for this flatlander from Florida. At the outset, one has to climb a few boulders before you actually hit the narrow, single-track trail, the emphasis on “narrow.”
But it is definitely something to experience. Borrowing from the Leonardo DiCaprio version of the “Titanic,” when I was up there I felt like the “queen of the world.”
This is how the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service website describes the Crest Trail:
“ … this skywalking path provides access to the highest ridges and some of the most outstanding features of the Huachuca Range. Since the Crest Trail forms from the backbone of the trail network that crisscrosses these mountains, one would not be far off the mark in saying that all trails lead to it. This important connector also serves as the prime access to a number of spurs which lead to points of special interest such as the summits of Miller Peak (9,466 feet), Ramsey Peak (8,730 feet), and Pat Scott Peak (8,800 feet).”
Of course, safety first and foremost while hiking.
Remember that rattlesnakes are sometimes on the hiking paths in the early morning as they sun themselves during the spring and summer months. I’ve been told that even though I can’t see them, you’re always being watched by four-legged residents of the forests and mountains who make themselves scarce when hikers traipse through.
Additionally, one needs to be ultra prepared when hiking because the weather can turn at any moment, or, unfortunately, you can hurt yourself.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, which has a Search and Rescue team, recommends hikers should always let someone know where they plan to hike.
Additionally, always carry a backpack or something similar in which you can store plenty of water, snacks and a cell phone. Thankfully, cell phones work in most of the trails I’ve been to. The right shoes and clothing are a must, and don’t forget a can of insect repellant.
Enjoy the freedom!