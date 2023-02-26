Who says hiking trails have to be death-defying, steep mountainous climbs that leave one wondering whether that adventure is their last day on Earth?
I’m here to tell you that although I love the mountains that surround Cochise County and hiking areas where I stop and take in the world below, there are some beautiful flat trails in the area for the faint of heart, in other words, people who are afraid of heights.
I’ve hiked three wonderful trails in Cochise County that are either totally flat or have just a moderate rise in terrain that are easily navigated as long as the hiker wears the right shoes.
The best shoes are those made specifically for hiking, with soles that are knobby so that they can grip loose rock, gravel and hills.
But enough about shoes.
Let’s talk about those flat trails.
The Garden Canyon Linear Park to Brown Canyon Loop is 13.2 miles, but it’s a great walk through wilderness that’s right in the heart of Sierra Vista. You can walk the entire length of the trail and enter Brown Canyon, or you can stroll for 15 minutes and head back to your car in the parking lot of Cherokee Avenue in the city. It’s a wide rocky path, but just wild enough that you can forget you’re in Sierra Vista and that there are a smattering of houses around you.
Fair warning. There are also several mountain bikers who race through the trail because of its rocky terrain. But most, if not all, these bikers give fair warning as they barrel through.
Bonnie Gordon, a longtime Sierra Vista resident who is an avid hiker and hails from mountainous Northern California, also enjoys a flat-trail hike every now and then with her dog, Wink.
She joined me at the Garden Canyon Linear Park with Wink and talked about its ease and convenience.
“This particular trail, Garden Canyon Linear Park, is super conveniently located right in Sierra Vista,” said Gordon, a part-time substitute teacher. “There’s not much elevation change and it’s for people who just want to get out and walk. “It’s a nice wide path, it’s rocky, but you can still just pop down here and walk or hike for 20 minutes and it’s right in the middle of town.”
There’s also the Brown Canyon Trail Nature Loop, a 5.3-mile jaunt near Hereford that’s a little more isolated than the Garden Canyon Linear Park, but that makes it all the more exciting and serene at the same time.
This trail is totally flat. It’s rocky of course, but there are no elevation changes and the views are jaw-dropping.
As of this writing, I walked this trail on a gloomy December morning and it was spectacular because the Huachuca Mountains behind me were shrouded in fog and filled with snow. I was in a flat-trail kind of mood and this was just the ticket.
According to AllTrails, anyone can finish this hike in about 2 1/2 hours.
Another flatty is the loop that rings around the San Pedro House just off State Route 90 outside Sierra Vista.
This is lush and also adventurous because you walk by the San Pedro River for a short while then begin winding around and behind the San Pedro House.
The trail reminds me more of a tropical island than being in Arizona because it’s jungle-like. The trail itself is more sandy than rocky and you do have to watch for a lot of fiery ant hills. You don’t want to step on one of those lest your getaway hike suddenly becomes several minutes of stinging, burning and itching. I speak from experience on this one.
However, by the time I got back to the parking lot in front of the San Pedro House, the burning and stinging on my left ankle where the little varmints had attached themselves to and let me have it after I stepped on the ant hill had subsided.
Another flat trail I have yet to experience but have heard is lots of fun is from the San Pedro House to Escapule Road or vice versa.
AllTrails says this route, described as an “out and back” trail, is just longer than 7 miles and takes about 2 ½ hours to complete.
A word of advice. Whether the trail you’re on is flat or mountainous, always look down while walking.
You don’t want to trip on a rock or step into a hole or on an ant hill.
If you want to see the beauty around you, just stop and take it in. There’s plenty of time.