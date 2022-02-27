Like many rural counties in Arizona, hospitals and medical clinics strive to find health care personnel to meet the needs of their communities across 6,200-square-mile Cochise County.
The COVID-19 pandemic tested the adaptability and perseverance of all five of the county hospitals as medical staff did their best to treat those seriously ill from the virus that as of Jan. 20 claimed the lives of 490 people out of 24,293 who contracted the illness over the past two years.
To attract professionals to fill some vacant positions, most hospitals in the county have resorted to sign-on bonuses ranging from $10,000 or more for quality physicians, nursing staff and medical technicians.
That’s a plus for those who might be considering leaving the big cities for a position in a more quiet, rural setting that offers a great climate along with friendly communities and commensurate salaries.
The Copper Queen Community Hospital has two hospitals, one in Bisbee and one in Douglas, four clinics and two quick care facilities which offer a wide range of health care opportunities in nursing, physical therapy and administration.
Canyon Vista Medical Center has openings for a wide range of registered nurses, laboratory and diagnostic imaging technicians, administrative positions, paramedics, medical assistants, medical technologists and security positions.
Benson Hospital is also looking for nurses, physical and occupational therapists, administrative personnel and laboratory technicians.
Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox is in need of nurses, laboratory technicians and administrative staff.
Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. does not have a hospital, but it does serve people countywide with clinics in Bisbee, Douglas, Elfrida, Sierra Vista and Benson. CCHCI also has a mobile unit to provide services to homebound people and agricultural workers. There are openings for nurses, behavioral health personnel, counselors and administrative personnel.