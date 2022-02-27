Copper Queen Community Hospital
The mission of Copper Queen Community Hospital is to maintain and support access to basic primary health care throughout southern Cochise County by excelling in leadership, vision and service delivery to address opportunities and challenges to healthcare.
Aside from the outstanding medical care at Copper Queen Community, physicians, nurses and medical staff are committed to improving the needs of the surrounding communities and participate in community-based events, fundraisers and provide scholarships to help improve the lives of others.
Two scholarships are offered to local students: the Brooks Nursing Scholarship and the CQCH Foundation. They provide support for Cochise Community College students planning careers in health care.
CQCH has just completed construction on a new administration building at the Bisbee complex, which is welcomed by staff and will open in February.
Also planned for opening is a physical therapy clinic in Hereford as the existing service in Palominas has a space shortage.
CQCH in Bisbee has a hospital, emergency room and primary health clinic and is the center of operations for the medical complex. In Douglas, CQCH has an emergency facility, urgent care and medical clinics. In the past year, a health clinic in Tombstone opened its doors. Now, a therapy clinic is being prepared in Hereford.
Northern Cochise Community Hospital Inc.
Northern Cochise Community Hospital Inc. is a comprehensive health care system that services the northeastern part of the county in Willcox and neighboring communities.
NCCHI is comprised of Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Sulphur Springs Medical Center and Sunsites Medical Clinic. The mission is to provide for the health care needs of the greater Willcox community.
The hospital opened with 25 beds and served as a model for Arizona community hospitals.
What started out as a hospital of 38 employees has grown to one with about 175 today. Hospital services have expanded to meet the growing needs of the community, including rural health clinics, specialty clinics, endoscopy, inpatient rehabilitation and many outpatient services.
“We believe, as we did 50 years ago, that patients have the right to efficient, effective care, courtesy and consideration, and a comfortable and safe environment,” said Chief Executive Officer Mo Sheldon. “There's a special relationship that rural facilities have with their patients and community. Our patients are our friends and neighbors and they receive a level of personal care that is different and unique from being in a large hospital. As health care organizations, we exist to serve and serving in smaller communities is very rewarding.”
Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc.
Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc. is a diverse medical group. It was started with a small clinic in Elfrida, an area of need, and now has clinics in Bisbee, Douglas, Benson and Sierra Vista. Health care is taken to where it is needed via a mobile health unit which provides services to agriculture workers, a previously unserved segment of the population.
CCHCI is determined to bring care to all people in every community of Cochise County and presents strategies that are creative iin that they reach out to the most vulnerable members of rural communities. A dedicated team of Chiricahua's community health workers regularly visit food banks, shelters, farm fields and any other location or population where unmet health needs exist.
CCHCI has served farmworkers since its inception in 1996. Lay health workers are trained to work within the community to provide education, support, advocacy and basic health services. Staff is devoted to improving the lives of the people who support the county’s agriculture industry.
Medical staff often is seen at many local health fairs or health related events and provide free blood pressure checks, blood sugar screenings and cholesterol readings. They also provide first aid stations at public events when requested.
Canyon Vista Medical Center was founded in 1963 as Western Baptist Osteopathic Hospital on what was then the eastern edge of Sierra Vista. Growth and advancing technology dictated building the 177,000-square-foot hospital in 2015.
The facility offers medical services that include emergency services with a Level III trauma unit, women’s and children’s services, birthing suites, bone and joint institute for joint replacement, intensive care, outpatient surgeries, psychiatric care, imaging and scans, laboratory services, rehabilitation services and hospice home care.
More than 7,600 patients annually are cared for by CVMC health staff who oversee 800 births, 28,000 annual emergency room visits, 300 annual total joint replacements, 3,100 annual surgeries and 375,000 tests.
Alexis Ramanjulu, public information officer, said, “We now hold a three-star CMS rating and have a B letter grade from Leapfrog. We have been and continue to be focused on improving patient experience and quality of care, and these improvements are proof of that. We are dedicated to making our community healthier.”
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provide a yearly star rating to hospitals based on patient quality. This year, CVMC improved CMS and Leapfrog scores. Leapfrog is a voluntary survey done to participate in surrounding safety, quality and resources used.
“We want to be as transparent as possible and learn ways we can improve, which is why we choose to participate,” said Ramanjulu. “This letter grade is provided two times a year, in the spring and fall. We are striving for an A letter grade and our improvement over the last three years from a D to a B shows our commitment of providing quality care and making our community healthier.”
After noting the need, spinal surgeon Dr. Max Berdichevsky joined CVMC and specializes in spine health and spine surgery. All orthopedic doctors have specialties but are trained to treat injuries or disorders of the bones, joints and associated muscles, ligaments, tendons and nerves.
Benson Hospital
Benson Hospital serves the northwestern corner of the county and provides 24/7 emergency care, inpatient and skilled nursing services, outpatient services and has primary care clinics. It is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center HealthCare, Southern Arizona's nonprofit community health system.
What started as a small community hospital meeting simple needs has grown to care for an overwhelming number of people in the emergency department. With the influx of hundreds of winter visitors and many new permanent residents, outpatient use in laboratory, radiology and rehabilitation also have increased dramatically.
In 2017, Benson began to invest in primary care to expand access to the community. The rural health system currently operates two rural health clinics in Benson and opened one in Vail in late 2021.
The hospital offers help with substance abuse and provides a behavioral health partnership. With NCCH, an evaluation of the feasibility of a geriatric psychiatric outpatient and telehealth program is underway. Officials have collaborated with the local chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness to train frontline staff in mental health first aid. A Benson based endocrinology program was developed with the help of Tucson Medical Center.
Implementation of chronic care management will help patients manage conditions such as obesity and diabetes.
Benson Hospital continues to support the local food pantry and expand the Produce On Wheels Without Waste program and focuses community health on the whole person.