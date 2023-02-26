Following the pandemic, a scarcity of available properties and dramatic price increases, it appears the Sierra Vista housing market is making a bid for “normalcy.”
That’s the opinion of Joan Wilson, a Realtor with Long Realty, who has seen the thick and thin in the community over the last few years.
“The 2023 housing market in the county is slowing as fewer people are interested in living too far from services,” Wilson says. “The Sierra Vista housing market is softening due to higher interest rates and fewer buyers actually in the market. Both areas are still doing better than the pre-pandemic market, and I see a steady and more regular flow of buyers this year. Homes will take longer to sell, and buyers will have more choices.”
That’s a change from just a couple of years ago when properties were being snatched up almost as soon as they were listed.
“The current market is more typical,” Wilson says. “There are still lots of new houses being built, and there will be buyers for them. The houses will take longer to sell, the prices will be more stable, and there will be fewer pre-sold homes.
“There is already more inventory for the buyers to pick from since houses are taking longer to sell, and sellers have to be more willing to work with the buyers. Price increases are over with for the moment. I have seen more price drops over the last two months since before the pandemic.”
That’s good news for buyers, particularly, but questions remain concerning inventory, Wilson believes.
“There is still a need for more housing to meet future needs in the Sierra Vista, the Cochise County area, and with the market slowing new housing starts will be slower in the future, which will slow the growth of the city,” she says.
There are positives concerning the real estate situation in the area. Cochise County probably won’t see a decline in prices like larger U.S. cities are experiencing. For example, money.com rates Phoenix as the 11th of the country’s most populous cities with the biggest home price drop. The website reports prices have dropped by 2.4% over the last year and homes are remaining on the market for a longer period. Redfin reports homes are averaging 43 days on the market, a jump of 17 days from the previous year.
“The local market is far more stable than the national market and should continue to be more stable,” Wilson says. “Our area did not go up in pricing as fast as other areas did; therefore home prices will drop some, but not as dramatically as the rest of the country.”
