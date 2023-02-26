For more than three decades a group of concerned community members have had a mission: to promote the economic welfare of the Sierra Vista area by supporting the continued development of Fort Huachuca.

Since the fort’s arrival 145 years ago it began a symbiotic relationship between the post, the Huachuca Mountains and San Pedro River Valley, and its arriving pioneers. It was an Army camp with a mission to protect a newly established southern international border.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?