For more than three decades a group of concerned community members have had a mission: to promote the economic welfare of the Sierra Vista area by supporting the continued development of Fort Huachuca.
Since the fort’s arrival 145 years ago it began a symbiotic relationship between the post, the Huachuca Mountains and San Pedro River Valley, and its arriving pioneers. It was an Army camp with a mission to protect a newly established southern international border.
A century later America found itself amidst its second global conflict, and by now the importance of the fort had transformed, no longer the Army post supporting infantry and cavalry regiments of Buffalo Soldiers, well positioned to protect the southern border as tension with Mexico rose.
By 1945 the Army was focused on large-scale ground combat.
Another half century and the fort was now joined by the young city of Sierra Vista, incorporated in 1961, forming a contiguous community at the foot of the mountains.
The Huachuca 50 was founded in 1991 and received 501(c)(6) nonprofit status in 1993.
Since then, it has supported the fort through two Base Realignment and Closure (BRC) processes and many other challenges and enhancements, working closely with Fort Huachuca, the Department of Defense and defense industry organizations.
A myriad of reasoning can go into a BRC, from increased operational readiness or to facilitate new ways of doing business brought about by technology or logistical changes.
While there hasn’t been a BRC in nearly two decades, with the importance of a military installation on the local and state’s economy, a closure is always a fear.
The fort’s economic impact is about half the total impact of Cochise County and employs one-eighth of the county workforce, its largest employer.
The Huachuca 50 mission is crucial, advocating for better use of the fort’s strategic resources and the capabilities of its workforce, as the Army and nation face increasingly complex threats.
The group, not limited to 50, attracts members who are or have been key leaders, decision-makers, both on Fort Huachuca and in Sierra Vista.
They often work with local, state and national government officials to help build stronger relationships and communities, many times at the forefront of coming changes, challenges and opportunities.
The group works closely with Sierra Vista, Cochise County and other entities to help mitigate environmental issues and implement projects that could meet and protect the area’s water needs.
The group was instrumental in attaining the Sentinel Landscape Restoration Project in 2015 for the Buffalo Soldier Electronic Testing Range, a designation given by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture.
The initial input was $9 million in federal, state, and private funding to achieve its goals to preserve the natural amenities around defense facilities and thereby bolster agricultural productivity, protect biodiversity, increase recreation access and strengthen military readiness.
The 50 also is involved with the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance, the AZ Military Affairs Commission, the Western Regional Partnership and local governments.
The Davis-Monthan 50 and Fighter Country are similar groups based in the state. The DM 50 focuses on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson and Fighter Country advocates for Luke Air Force Base in Glendale.
Today, paths to the future vitality of Fort Huachuca rest in making the most of opportunities like cyber warfare and unmanned aerial systems or investing in more advanced intelligence systems.
With increased emphasis on border security, the fort is ideally positioned to be the choice for the consolidation of border security resources and an asset to Homeland Security and Border Patrol.
Sustaining the installation and its soldiers, civilians, contractors and their families on a long-term basis is an imperative for the 50 and will continue to be its mission.
The fort has evolved and grown to meet the nation’s needs, and with the advocacy and support from the Huachuca 50 it will continue being as relevant to the nation’s security strategy as it was in 1877.
