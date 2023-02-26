BISBEE – Like a kid running amok in a candy shop, Mark Pierce is having the time of his life.

That’s because Pierce – in his trademark bowler hat, bushy beard and distinctive Woody Allen- style black-frame glasses – has been set loose in his own candy store, Hugo’s Ship Candy Shop, that he’s anchored in the historic Allen District of Old Bisbee.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?