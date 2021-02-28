It's a fairly common occurrence. An individual observes, contemplates and decides to make adjustments.
Backyard looking funky? A landscaping overhaul is in order. That kitchen just not cutting it? New countertops, cabinets or appliances might do the trick. Or maybe that special room isn't that special anymore. Change it, come up with a revised concept.
Those actions and others can put a new look on a dubious state of affairs.
It works fine for home, garden and other situations. But what about your life?
If you are wondering where you are, what is in your future and how to come to a solution, Dr. Dean Frazeur might have the answer.
Frazeur, an adjunct instructor in the Center for Lifelong Learning at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, wants you to consider Life Design. It's a course he instructs, and it can cover many aspects of a person's life.
Frazeur has dealt with folks in various stages of life, middle and post-middle life included.
“They are mostly moving on to a period in their life where full-time occupation is going to be stopping in many cases,” he says. “They're thinking about moving to a different location, thinking about what is life going to be like now that the kids who are now adults are out on their own.
“And so what I do, I help people through the Lifelong Learning center learn some of those things. What do you do now? What do you do with your life?”
Frazeur focuses on two dynamics: Passion and neuroscience. The goal is to create happiness and satisfaction.
“Overall in the past, psychology used to fix what's wrong in a person's life,” he says. “But positive psychology, which has been around the past 30-35 years, is not to fix what's wrong, but to find out what's life enhancing. So when people come to me, they say, 'I don't know what I want to do.' But find what your life passion is. There is a study out there that says 80 percent of people really can't answer the question: What are you passionate about?
“There are those who are completely bamboozled – there's a technical word – they really can't answer what they are passionate about. OK, passion comes from an interest that is developed over time. And so what the course I teach does, it helps them to ID what makes them personally happy, what is happiness. It's what are they interested in and what can they do to sample some of those interests to bring them into something that's more than a passing fancy, not something that's on the back burner.”
The pandemic has changed the instructional model, but also created a new audience for Frazeur and an unexpected benefit. When all instruction was in class, the students were older and more familiar with traditional teaching.
“This particular group, more often than not, Zoom or online teaching is brand new to them,” Frazeur says. “So sometimes they are less coachable. But they are starting to get into it now, so its a learning experience. It's a good learning experience.
“You've probably heard, in a number of different areas, what you don't use, you lose? It's true the way our brain functions as well, it's called elasticity, brain elasticity. So the Zoom experience and things that they doing the first time, scientists tell us it's a good way to keep our brain involved, engaged and flowing in this time of life.”
The new audience?
“Another area I was really joyful about: While most of the in-class classes in the learning center has been with people 55 and above thinking about what going to be next, the group I've been working with online are the people looking to improve their work life,” Frazeur says. “It's people primarily in their 20s and 30s and I've been able to help them in their careers and get the most out of their lives. It has just been a special experience for me and, I hope, the students as well.”
Frazeur realizes many jobs have gone away and people may be wondering what's next, what will give them happiness and joy and purpose.
“We're going to have to figure this out and it is going to stimulate a lot of questions about what's next and why,” he says.
Perhaps his plan for future instruction holds some answers. Frazeur is considering a number of new courses, including “How to design a better 'rest' of your life.”
He says “rest” in the title is a play on words; just to think you can lay back and enjoy it is not the best use of life. He's also thinking about a “bucket list for a happier life” and a course looking more at the work life. That might be welcome, as he says studies are saying people now could have up to seven careers in their lifetime.
Frazeur might consider incorporating some of his own experience in the syllabus. At 70, he's still going full bore.
“Talking to boomers, its a wonderful time of life for me,” he says. “What I learned in the past I can continue to learn in the present, and that's a very special reason to get out of bed in the morning.
“It's great to have an iron in the fire and the fire in your belly. The word retirement is a word I usually don't use. And how I explain that to people is you only go around once in this world, but the origin of how the word came into our vocabulary is it was associated with an army that was defeated – it retired from the field. And I'm not done with my life, I'm enjoying the heck out of my life, I'm not ready for retirement.”
Cochise College offers a wide range of classes at its Center for Lifelong Learning. At the center's website, ed2go.com/cochise, 847 results for classes can be found, including arts and design, construction and trade and math and science.
Ana Lucrecia Smith, the center program manager, says new classes continue to be added. This spring, besides the standard project management and data analysis fare, the college will have cooking in Spanish, strictly vegan food preparation and dining with diabetes on the educational menu.