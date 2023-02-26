Living and working in both Nacos — the Arizonan and the Sonoran — is an experience Julie Bermudez wishes everyone could have.
The mother of two, who is part owner of Cafiuta, a quaint and cozy coffee house in the heart of Naco, Sonora, and Siete, a gourmet eatery on the second floor of the java shop, crosses between both countries daily.
She lives in Naco, Arizona, but her booming business is in Naco, Sonora, and has become the meeting, drinking and eating spot for many a Mexican and American.
Bermudez was born in Naco, Arizona, as were her two children, a 4-year-old boy, and as of this writing, a baby girl almost 3 weeks old. Her husband, Jordan Jimenez, was born in Mexico.
Her life has been a constant crossing of the border daily as she interacts in both cultures.
“I’ve lived on the border all my life,” Bermudez said on the second floor of her booming business in Naco, Sonora. “I was born in the U.S., but I lived in Mexico most of my life.
“I’ve gone to school in Mexico and I’ve gone to school in the U.S. I’ve had the best of both worlds. If I want Mexico, I can be in Mexico, if I want the U.S., I can do the U.S.
“It’s really nice and I would like a lot of people to share that with me. It’s not an experience that a lot of people are lucky enough to have. I want everyone to have good things like I do. That’s why we created this project and we bring a little bit of everything into it.”
The project is her 7-year-old coffee house and her 2-year-old restaurant.
Both businesses have become successful by word of mouth, Bermudez says, frequented by many Arizonans and Mexicans alike, as well as people from other states and countries.
“Naco is a very small town, we have very loyal customers,” Bermudez said. “We have a lot of visitors from Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Dougals, Hereford and Palominas. We have people from Agua Prieta, Hermosillo and Cananea. A lot of people come from all over the place.
“The restaurant just celebrated its two-year anniversary in November and it’s getting better every day,” she added with a smile.
There is a map downstairs in the coffee shop where visitors are asked to place a pin on the area they’re from, Bermudez said, and the map is getting crowded.
She feels it’s key for both sides of the border to interact and get to know each other’s cultures.
Her parents, her brother and the sister she runs the coffee shop and restaurant with live in Naco, Sonora. Another sister lives in Austin, Texas.
Her son has dual citizenship and once her daughter is old enough, she will have that too, Bermudez said.
Her husband is a firefighter in Naco, Sonora, and also works in Naco, Arizona.
Cafiuta and Siete are family businesses, Bermudez says with pride.
“It all started with me, my dad, my mom and my sister,” Bermudez said. “Everything you see here, the building, the design, the decor, it’s all a team effort with my family.”
Her mother is a florist and her work is evident all over the coffee shop’s exterior. Colorful flowers and greenery adorn an area with small tables that mimic an inviting front porch-style space.
Bermudez’s message to people who are a bit leery about crossing the border is simple, yet profound.
“I would tell them not to be afraid,” she says. “I know there are a lot of bad movies, bad TV, news that we’re a bad community, that we’re violent and that there’s a lot of drugs.
“Let me tell you, that’s everywhere. I would welcome you to come.”
Bermudez says if people are “not into bad things” they should not be afraid of going anywhere, and that includes the U.S.
“There’s a lot of good people and there’s a lot of bad people,” Bermudez says. “I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never had anything super bad happen to me. As long as you respect everyone, there is no need to be afraid.
“There are a lot of good things on both sides (of the border),” Bermudez added. “I just want to welcome everyone, we try to give our best to everyone.”