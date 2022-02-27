Mayor Mike Laws has two jobs. By day he is owner of Laws Freedom Bail Bonds. By night—and every other hour of the day — he is mayor of the city of Willcox, a position he has held for nearly five years.
Laws has seen his city through a number of downs, the COVID-19 shutdown, for example, but these days the city is on the way up. He answers a few questions about the state of Willcox as it goes forward into 2022.
What is the current population of Willcox?
We figured we have about 3,700 people here in the city, because the census did not come out and knock on doors because of COVID. We figure we lost 500 or 600 people. They just sent out mail-in forms, and it hurt us.
What is the primary industry?
It’s banking and services for the farming and ranching community. We have lots of pistachios, pecans and now it’s grapes. We have 19 orchards here now for grapes and wineries. The town is basically that support system. John Deere, the banks, grocery store, Ace Hardware, the lumber yard: The things that support everything else.
What are you, as mayor, most looking forward to in 2022?
That’s easy. We’ve acquired about $250,000 from the Parks and Recreation Association. Out of 92 cities we were one of two that they awarded money this year and last year. It was because City Manager Caleb Blaschke and I went and legislated on the floor, so we’re really looking forward to a brand-new swimming pool. We haven’t had a new one for about 60 years. We’re looking forward to constructing a new swimming pool and splash pad.
We are about to secure, I think, $6.2 million from Arizona State Parks and Trails to renovate the pool and install new playground equipment, update the lighting to LEDs. It will cut electricity bills and make better lighting on all the ball fields and create multi-use fields, instead of just softball fields and baseball fields. We’re going to use them for soccer; that requires more grass. We’re also going to construct an event center. We’re going to totally cover the rodeo grounds, and many other park enhancements. We’re really going to be busy with that this year.
We’ve got a lot to do.
Also, Haskell and Rex Allen Road, as you’re coming in off of I-10, are state roads so Caleb and I went up to the state and I spoke from the floor last year, and we got $3.5 million for them to pave their own road. Downtown is going to be redone, including new gutters, so that’s going to be a big deal. We think we’re going to have a lot of construction this year. It’s going to start later, during the summer
What has been your greatest challenge?
The greatest challenge has actually been finding qualified help. We could have already been on the street work, but there’s just not a contractor to do it. The money is already here; we’re shovel ready. We just don’t have a contractor. They’re all busy.
There seems to be a shortage of rental property as well as houses for sale. How are you addressing this shortage?
We are putting in a 28-unit apartment complex. They’ve already purchased the property, and, of course, we’ll let that run through really fast. We won’t hold that up at all. We’re already staking it off and we’re letting them go to work.
As for housing for sale, everything in town is sold. That’s why I’m saying the census count has to be wrong, because we don’t have anything for sale.
However, we have five permits for new homes that are all being approved.
Do these shortages mean that people want to move into the city?
I think so. We have changed since I became mayor. We’re totally yes; we say, “yes.” We want people to come here. We want to help them come here. Anything we can do to enhance the quality of life, we’re going to do. You know, as a city, if you don’t grow, you’ll die. I want Willcox to grow. We’re trying to help everybody make that happen.
Does Willcox have a homeless population?
No, we actually don’t. It’s a little bit cold here. We’re at 4,200 feet above sea level here. Tucson is 1,800 feet (2,389) and Phoenix is 1,000 (1,086). It’s cold here. I woke up this morning to 19 degrees. I don’t know if that’s the reason. If someone does show up here, they’ll stay a day or two up by I-10, and the next thing you know, they’re gone.
Also, we don’t have any services for the homeless; I wish we did. We don’t have a building. We don’t have a soup kitchen, so they like to go to Tucson, because they have those things there.
Why would someone want to move into Willcox?
We don’t say, “No.” We try to help them out with anything we can. We’re also enhancing the park this year. That’s going to bring up the quality of life. The hospital a year or two ago got into partnership with TMC (Tucson Medical Center), and that’s really helped the hospital. Cleaning up the city, actually doing the road work with what money we have and actually spending it on the roads.
Last, what would you most like people to know about Willcox?
It’s how friendly it is; it’s old school. You can call somebody here, and they will come help, including myself. We’re small enough that most everybody knows everybody, and if they don’t, they know somebody that does know somebody, and we’ll come help you.
I used to tell my kids, “You can go out, and do bad things, and I’ll know it before you get home.” I have two wonderful, successful kids, and most of the kids that went to school with them are successful. This little town raises successful children.