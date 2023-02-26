COCHISE COUNTY — Throughout the 6,200-square-mile county, there are a number of respected hospitals, clinics and physicians that provide quality care for people no matter what the problem.
It is an unusual brag to make in such a rural area as many counties across the U.S. face the closing of small hospitals and lack of medical professionals.
Cochise County is different in that it has five hospitals offering care and services for a wide range of health concerns.
The Copper Queen Community Hospital has become a major service provider in Bisbee, Palominas/Hereford, Tombstone and Douglas with top-notch emergency rooms, urgent care clinics and community health clinics. A therapy clinic was opened last year in Hereford. A new surgical care unit in Bisbee will be coming soon.
Canyon Vista Medical Center, in the county’s largest city of Sierra Vista, is an accredited 100-bed facility and includes outpatient surgery and imaging. It was named as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by The Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine in the inaugural list of rankings. Out of more than 2,200 hospitals surveyed, CVMC was one of 259 hospitals nationwide and one of two in Southern Arizona to earn the first-time honor.
Benson Hospital has provided health care to a growing community since 1970. It offers 24/7 emergency care, inpatient and skilled nursing services, outpatient services and primary care clinics. It is affiliated with TMC Health, Southern Arizona's nonprofit community health system.
Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox has expanded in response to the needs of the community to include two health clinics, one in Willcox and one in Sunsites/Pearce. Hospital services include specialty clinics, endoscopy, inpatient rehabilitation and many outpatient services.
Chiricahua Community Health Centers has no hospital, but it does have clinics across the county in Bisbee, Elfrida, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Benson and Willcox with a host of providers experienced in many fields. The award winning Pediatric Center of Excellence in Douglas offers a state-of-the-art facility and professional teams entirely focused on the health and wellness of infants, children and adolescents.
All the facilities work with larger hospitals in Tucson and Phoenix for more specialized care to accommodate all types of medical needs.
They also offer telemedicine appointments so if a patient needs a specialist, they can easily be seen face to face without having to travel.
The large medical community also provides good hunting grounds for those in the medical profession looking for a slower pace in a beautiful county ringed with mountains.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone