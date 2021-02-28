Native Grounds Coffee Stop is a new Benson business that has taken the community by storm.
Kayli Waite started pursuing her dream of starting a family owned and operated coffee shop in August 2019.
She created her own business plan, did her own marketing, jumped through the proverbial hoops and dealt with a number of obstacles head-on.
Today, while looking at what has become a popular drive-through and walk-up business located at 303 W. Fourth St. in Benson, Waite says it was well worth the effort.
“We opened on June 6, 2020, and business has far exceeded all our expectations,” she said. “We were very concerned about how we would do because of the COVID pandemic. We weren’t sure how the community would respond to the business because it’s so unique. All those apprehensions are behind us. This has been an amazing experience.”
Native Grounds is designed to serve customers with walk-up and drive-through windows only. Despite the pandemic that has caused so many business closures,
Waite’s little coffee shop receives tremendous community support and rave reviews for its hot and cold drinks and quality on-the-go food selections.
“We have fantastic coffee and a wide variety of popular drinks,” Waite said. “In the hot summer months, our lemonade and iced drinks are a big hit. Then in cooler weather, customers warm up with a hot cappuccino or breve.”
With a drink menu filled with such favorites as lattes, mochas, cappuccino, breve, lemonade, fruit smoothies and Italian sodas, in addition to drip and iced coffee, Native Grounds has something for the whole family.
“We are much more than a coffee shop,” Waite said. “We offer a quality ‘food-to-go’ menu with amazing baristas and very popular grilled paninis. We also have a selection of gourmet pastries, which are a big hit.”
Even customers’ dogs are given treats when they pull up to the drive-through window. “We strive to give our customers the best
possible experience,” said Waite, adding, “We want all of you to come back.”
Native Grounds enjoys a loyal customer base with several return customers. Wanting to recognize the regulars, Waite established a point-based loyalty program, as customers
receive points for every dollar spent. The points are used to discount future purchases, Waite said.
“In addition to our drink selections and food items, we have merchandise for sale. We’ve sold literally hundreds of tumblers, hats, ceramic mugs, hoodies and other
merchandise since we’ve opened,” Waite said. “I’m incredibly thankful to our return customers and to our strong social media following.”
Customers are urged to visit the newly established Native Grounds website — nativegroundscoffeestop.com — for online orders.
Open seven days a week, Native Grounds Coffee Stop’s hours vary.