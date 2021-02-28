ST. DAVID — Kyle Hart was hired as St. David Unified School District superintendent in July 2020.
He stepped into his new position at a time when COVID-19 was creating challenges for schools as they struggled with statewide closures and alternative forms of teaching through distance learning.
Along with his position as St. David’s superintendent, Hart serves as superintendent for Pearce Elementary School District and Valley Union High School District.
“This was my eighth year at Pearce and sixth at Valley Union,” Hart said.
The shared superintendent’s position, or partnership, saves the three districts money in administrative costs.
“The savings helps create additional funding opportunities that small districts would otherwise not have,” Hart said. “The money we save is used for our day-to-day staff, which improves the school climate and helps in attracting and retaining long-term teachers.”
The Pearce district has about 130 students and 22 employees, while Valley Union has around 140 students and 35 employees. With 350 students and 60 employees, St. David is the largest of the three districts Hart serves.
Hart says he is fortunate to have positive teachers and support staff at all three districts, as well as a tremendous leadership team, which is what makes the partnership work.
“A big part of what I do as superintendent is set some of the direction and tone for positivity within the school culture,” Hart said. “Then I step aside. I believe it’s very important for the staff to see that they’re the ones with the most direct impact on their school. It’s the frontline teachers and staff that make schools tick.”
As the new St. David superintendent, Hart said he faced a number of challenges presented by a COVID environment.
“In spite of those challenges, with the support of the parents, school board and staff, we were able to work together in creating a positive learning experience for the students,” he said. “We’re still setting the bar high academically and our kids are working hard. We’ve been able to do this in spite of school closures and remote learning challenges.”
St. David schools offer in-person instruction and remote-learning options, with about 80 percent of the district’s students in classrooms every day, Hart said.
“These students are a very high-end group of young people, with involved and supportive parents. That family input and support has made a huge difference when it comes to student success.”
Born and raised in Northern California, Hart attended Brigham Young University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in social psychology. He then earned a master’s in educational leadership through Northern Arizona University.
Before relocating to Cochise County, he taught at Arlington Elementary School, a small kindergarten- through-eighth-grade public school located about 50 miles west of Phoenix in Maricopa County. He taught there for five years and served as principal for seven.
Hart moved to Cochise County because he wanted to work for another small district while implementing some of the philosophies that proved effective in Arlington.
Hart was hired by the St. David Unified School District Governing Board to fill a position vacated by a former superintendent who submitted her resignation in May. He had been serving in an advisory role for the district before he was hired as superintendent.
“The St. David School District governing board has renewed my contract for a second year,” he said. “I look forward to working with St. David’s administrative team and staff in the upcoming school year as we continue to provide our students with quality educational opportunities.”