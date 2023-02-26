The Old Benson Ice Cream Stop stands out as one of Benson’s popular family eateries, a place resonating with generations of stories and fond memories.
With a rich history dating back nearly 70 years, new owners Donna and Charlie Glover are bringing a few changes to the business while continuing a long-standing tradition of quality ice cream and friendly service.
“We purchased the Ice Cream Stop on February 28th, 2022, from Larry Dempster and were open for business on March 1,” Donna said. “This is the first time my husband and I have ever owned a business, and it’s been an amazing experience for us. The Benson community has been wonderful. We’ve learned so much and made a lot of friends in the year that we’ve been open.”
Located at 102 W. Fourth St., this iconic little establishment sits next to the town’s railroad tracks and is just a stone's throw from Veterans Memorial Park. It was built in 1953 by Benson sixth-grade teacher Doc Richards, who later became a high school teacher and coach.
After Richards sold the business, it changed owners a few times through the years, with Larry and Carol Dempster selling the shop to the Glovers.
“Doc Richards opened the business as a Dairy Queen with two flavors of ice cream — vanilla and orange sherbert,” said Larry Dempster, as he described the business in its early years. “I started working for Doc when he first opened in the fall of 1953. I was one of his sixth-grade students at the time, and he hired me and one other sixth-grade boy to work for him. We emptied the garbage, picked up trash on the property and kept the place clean.”
Little did Dempster know he would one day purchase the town’s Dairy Queen. He changed the name to the Old Benson Ice Cream Stop sometime around 2008 after deciding he wanted an independent ice cream business. The Dempsters brought in 50 flavors of soft-serve ice cream, as well as an assortment of scoop flavors.
“My wife Carol and I owned and operated the business for about 25 years,” Dempster said. “One of the greatest rewards during that time was meeting generations of families who came through there with wonderful stories of what the ice cream shop meant to them.”
Drawn to the shop’s small-town charm, the Glovers are excited about running a family-oriented business steeped in history and filled with memories.
Along with a drive-through window, outdoor seating includes tables in front of the shop facing Fourth Street, as well as a pavilion with benches west of the establishment. Patrons love watching the trains that rumble by and hearing the air horns.
“Our customers are fascinated by the trains, especially children and the visitors that come through Benson,” Donna said.
The couple’s three children, Charles, 16, Ben, 15, and Emily, 13, help with the shop and love working there.
“You can find the boys there a few nights a week,” Donna said.
Including their three children, the Glovers’ employees include a mix of adults and teenagers.
“One of my employees, Rebekah Kartchner, has worked at the shop for 15 years,” Donna said. “She started with the Dempsters, and is a fantastic employee.”
The shop offers 50 flavors of soft serve options plus vanilla, along with eight scoop ice cream flavors. One of the changes the Glovers made after purchasing the business is going with the Shamrock Farms ice cream brand because they wanted something more local and fresh.
“It’s gluten-free and has no high-fructose corn syrup, which means people with corn allergies will be able to enjoy our product,” Donna said.
The Glovers are in the process of adding a dairy-free soft serve ice cream to the shop’s offerings.
“We’re going to offer 50 flavors of dairy-free ice cream, milkshakes and glaciers,” Donna noted. “We’ve also started a Wacky Wednesday where the first customer of the day receives a 50% discount, and whatever they order is 10% off for everybody that comes through the shop for the rest of the day. Our Wacky Wednesday selection is posted on social media so everyone knows what to ask for.”
The Glovers came to Benson from Green Valley, where they grew up. As Green Valley’s population started growing, they decided they wanted to raise their children in a smaller, rural setting, and moved to Benson.
“We’ve lived in Benson three years now, and absolutely love this community,” said Charlie, who works at the Benson Municipal Airport, along with helping at the family business. “The ice cream shop is our first experience as business owners, and it’s been fun to see how our kids have grown through this. We’ve met so many wonderful people and couldn’t have asked for a better first year.”
Donna agreed. “We look forward to what this next year holds,” she said.