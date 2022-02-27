What goes into a great cup of coffee? Is it fresh ingredients or love of the craft? Well, we decided to find out by contacting the experts — our local coffee shop owners in Cochise County — to see exactly what makes their coffee the best and what it is about the drink that brings their community together.
Bisbee Coffee Co.
Where: 2 Main St., Bisbee
Hours: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Contact: rob@bisbeecoffee.com or 520-432-7879
Herald/Review: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Rob Page (co-owner with Rubin Teran and Edward Page): “We’ve been here for about 25 years. This is our 25th year. We opened in 1996. We opened to establish an anchor in what was called — at that time — the convention center. We purchased the convention center in 1995.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer?
RP: “We’ve got 17 different varietals of green beans that we roast. Those we’ve turned into about nine different blends.”
H/R: Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
RP: “We have several sandwiches using Columbus Meats, and we’ve been serving that up for about 23-24 years. We also do bagels with cream cheese and bagel breakfast sandwiches.”
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from?
RP: “We have three different suppliers. Two of them are on the West Coast and one is out of New Orleans, Louisiana. We basically look for a particular bean from a particular grower and a particular region. And we go between those three suppliers to find that particular green bean. We use a Q-grading system and we’re looking for coffees that grade above an 84. Sometimes it’s hard to find those 84s. So, we’ll look for green bean suppliers that have relationships with farms where we’re able to get an 84.”
H/R: How do you roast your coffee beans? How does this method affect the flavor?
RP: “We roast each one of our beans to the — essentially to what the bean requires. So a Costa Rica (bean) might require a light roast, and a Guatemalan would be a little bit darker and then maybe, a Sumatra would be even darker than that. So, each bean gets a roast that is significant to the characteristics that bean is looking for. We cup everything that we roast, and we determine from the cupping each crop and what each crop is going to require as far as a roast. We don’t have a roast — like Starbucks will roast all their coffees to a dark roast, and some of our competitors do the same thing. They just have one standard roast that they roast everything to that. We instead (chose) to roast that bean — where most are the flavors are found at that particular roast for that particular bean.”
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
RP: “My brother (Michael Page) has been our branding design person for the last 25 years. He and I, we’re basically in business together. So Michael has done all of the branding within the organization and I’ve done all of the fixtures and accents within the company. We’ve basically tried to create an atmosphere where people can come in and feel comfortable. The environment is looking straight up Main Street. I think it’s a fantastic location. It’s been here long enough where we are hiring most of the kids who don’t remember a time when there was not a Bisbee Coffee Company. Everybody who works for us doesn’t remember there not being a Bisbee Coffee Company. So, we’ve kinda become a staple in our current location.
H/R: Why should folks come to your coffee shop?
RP: “It’s a great place to be seen and to see other people — it’s a great people-watching location. Our coffee is some of the best in the state, our products are some of the best that you’re going to find in town, our prices are fair and our service is extraordinary.”
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
RP: “One of the reasons we opened when we did in 1996, is Bisbee didn’t have a central meeting point. We saw a need based on what the community didn’t have. I was kinda scratching my own itch, because everytime I used to come to Bisbee, I used to come looking for a great cup of coffee — and a place to sit down and look up Main Street and I couldn’t find it. So when we came to Bisbee, we bought into this building — I didn’t buy into this building, it was my dad and the other people who bought the building — they asked me to come down (and) consult what would be the most — the properties that would be best suited to the location. And I said ‘a coffeehouse on one side and a restaurant on the other.’ And we detailed out the spaces and what the rents should be, and then realized, I could probably make a go at both of them. So, we opened the coffee shop in 1996 and we opened Bisbee’s Table in 2000.”
Book Nook Cafe
Where: Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday
Contact: booknookcafe@yahoo.com or 520-508-6656
Herald/Review: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Lisa Graziano (owner): “We opened our cafe in the Sierra Vista Public Library at the end of February 2020. Only to close in three weeks … but we reopened in September 2020 with limited hours and now we’re open Monday -Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. We think the trepidation is gone! We opened to serve our community good food and coffee and to teach my homeschooled children the value of hard work and entrepreneurial skills.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee? Where do you source your coffee beans from?
LG: “Just like everything in our cafe, our drinks are from scratch and handmade. We make lattes from the Oak Roasted Coffee Brand we carry at our cafe, which we purchase from Mr. Espresso in Oakland, California. They source the brand we use from small farmers in Bella Vista Chiapas, Mexico. Women coffee growers at that! But the families have been growing beans sustainably for 170 years! … You can get hot or iced coffees (with or without flavors), mocha, chai or matcha. Our mochas are made with our homemade hot chocolate mix (not from syrup) and we do have daily/weekly/monthly drink specials. Right now we have Pumpkin Spice Lattes, for example, and our whipped cream is homemade. We serve from scratch for real food. We make quiches, soups, salads, sandwiches and paninis. We have all homemade desserts, too. From scones to cheesecake, cookies to bundt cake.”
H/R: How do you roast your coffee beans? How does this method affect the flavor?
LG: “Mr. Espresso is also the only coffee roaster who oak roasts their beans (an old Italian tradition). We look for high quality ingredients, friendly service and a comfortable atmosphere. We strive to give what we expect. We care about the products we serve, the way we serve them and making our customers feel welcomed, loved and nourished. Coffee, good food, and a clean and comfortable environment brings people together.”
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
LG: “It’s as close as you can get to gathering around a table and enjoying each other’s company. Call us old fashioned, good food makes us happy. Good coffee makes us want to curl up with a good book or have a great conversation with a friend or the person sitting next to you … We invite you to come visit us and experience good, wholesome foods and beverages in a little nook where there are books … the Sierra Vista Public Library.
Gypsy Sips Cafe
Where: 999 Fry Blvd., Suite 106, Sierra Vista
Hours: Monday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., closed Sunday
Contact: gypsysips@gmail.com or 520-224-7303.
H/R: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Olivia Salazar (owner): “Twenty years ago, I moved to the Tucson area and I was looking for coffee — ‘cause I’m from Washington state. And there wasn’t any, there was one Starbucks — which was about 40 minutes away. Where I come from, there’s coffee on every corner. And in the state of Arizona, there are hot dogs and burritos on every corner — which I love. I had some coffee companies in Washington and Oregon. I had a coffee company called ’Java Gypsy,’ which I sold and they ended up franchising — which is very big in that area now. So coming up with the name ‘Gypsy Sips’ when we came back into business, was difficult to find a name that worked. Spanish Gypsy in the blood. It’s just a heritage — it’s just my nationality.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
OS: “Well, we do eclectic concoctions of different gypsy recipes. All of our ingredients are imported from Italy, Spain and France. We’re known for our drinks such as ‘the Savage’ which is a habanero-dark chocolate latte mix. Also, ‘The Evil Eye,’ which is a pistachio frappe mix. ‘The Rose’ — which you saw develop there which has floral, white chocolate and vanillas in it. So, we’re diverse. Not only are our beans custom-roasted and hand-roasted and hand-blended, but all of the beans are my label.”
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from? How does this method affect the flavor?
OS: “So we get them from Bisbee Coffee Company. We source out of California for our house blend. Bisbee Coffee, we actually did what they call ‘cupping.’ So cupping is when you actually go in and you taste the different flavors, the different roasts from different origins that are roasted at different temps, so light, medium and dark, and then there’s your French roast. So when we did some cupping, I was able to give them the beans that I wanted, roast them at the levels that I wanted, and then blend them from all the different origins. That’s what makes Gypsy’s coffee so different is that I actually do the blending. So we have four different blends, starting from a two-blend origin which is our Tambourine, which has a citrus-y finish. We have a three-blend which is our Vine, which has notes of dark chocolate and red wine. And then we also have our Gypsy Blend, which is a five-origin blend, which is Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Ethiopia and Guatemala. We run our House Blend which is Colombian and Brazil. So those are definite sources, where we get them from, why we do what we do. Bisbee (Coffee Co.) just keeps continuing with my recipes. I love working with Rob Page, he’s just amazing. He’s a great business partner.”
H/R: Do you serve food in addition to drinks?
OS: “We serve food. We just opened our kitchen up to the panini grill, so we do hand-crafted sandwiches; sandwiches called ‘The Protagonist,’ which is a shaved beef steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions and cheese on a shobana roll. We have things like our ‘Zora Breakfast Burrito,’ which is a sun-dried tomato tortilla with chorizo, eggs and potatoes and guacamole and the whole Spanish yum. Then, we grill that burrito. We have some other flatbread sandwiches. We also do things like the ‘Bikini Panini,’ the ‘Californini,’ you know with chicken and ham and bacon and all the good stuff — salads, wings and such.”
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
OS: “Well, it pretty much looks just like my house. I’ve always been very eccentric as a person. I think that’s just how a lot of artists are, in general. So creating a diverse, eclectic atmosphere that’s welcoming — there’s a fine line that you walk when you do that. The inspiration really just comes from different artists around, along with my own heart, what I feel people are going to love. And the response has been amazing. I hope that we’re doing it right, because the appreciation is shown by our customers.”
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
OS: “Everybody loves gathering together, and right now with the pandemic, it’s so difficult. So any time we get an opportunity to spend time together, we’re going to take it — and a coffee break is one of the big ones. It really created an opportunity for all of the coffee community to open their doors and welcome those family and friends that really are struggling with having that time together, and finding a moment that they can be together. I think coffee is the only thing that the whole world agrees on — I mean the whole world. I believe that it’s brought countries together, it’s brought cities together, states, small towns, families. And so, we really just need to take everybody up on that and we just need to work together and try to make the world a better place.”
KAFKA
Where: 31 Subway St., Bisbee
Hours: Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., closed on Saturday
Contact: kafkahousebisbee@icloud.com or 520-549-2224
H/R: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Bruce Miller (co-owner with Leasa Seagraves): “This is two-fold. Our vision was to create a space for Bisbee folk to spend time and enjoy a solid cup of coffee and quite frankly this was the only way that we could continue to live and maintain our lifestyle here in town. We opened the doors on 01 Aug 2021 after a five-month demo and rebuild.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
BM: “Our focus is on espresso based drinks, there are no syrups or other types of flavorings with the exception of an Italian sweet cream. The food options are limited at this point with kosher bagels and pastries that we bring in from Tucson multiple times a week.
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from?
BM: “We utilize our good neighbors at Old Bisbee Roasters here in town.”
H/R: How do you roast your coffee beans? How does this method affect the flavor?
BM: “Our coffee supplier handles the roasting process and they provide an unbelievably stable and consistent product.”
H/R: What do you look for when comparing coffee shops?
BM: “The first thing that I observe is the cleanliness and order of the shop, then the music and vibe of the space. Typically that relates to conscientious staff and owners.”
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
BM: “We built out the coffeehouse with the intention of creating an understated space that would provide a level of refinement and not be uncomfortable. Music certainly plays a pivotal role in establishing a good moment for the customers. We continually rotate the stream based on the customer base. On the topic of music we are fortunate to have a plethora of musical talent in Bisbee and we have been recognized as a good spot for live acoustic performance with a fantastic venue and wonderful acoustics.”
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
BM: “Coffeehouses certainly have been an important part of our society for many years now, as a safe gathering spot for conversation, art, music and prose appreciation. Sadly, with the overabundance of corporate chains that provide, from my perspective, a very impersonal environment, our approach is directly opposed to that.”
Livia’s Coffee
Where: 2480 E Wilcox Dr, Sierra Vista
Hours: Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Contact: (520) 559-1640 or liviascoffee2017@gmail.com
H/R: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Ashley Buhr (co-manager of Livia’s Coffee with Stephanie Mendez): “(The owner) wanted to be able to grab a cup of coffee whenever he wanted to. . . We’ve been at this location for a little over four years; I think in total, 12 or 13 years (since opening).”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
AB: “So, we use Old Bisbee Roasters for all of our espresso. I would say that our most popular drinks would be the ‘Albino Turtle’ or the ‘Red Bull and Orange.’ The Albino Turtle is white chocolate and caramel, and we do that one hot, over ice or blended — your preference. And then, the Red Bull and Orange, we actually take the Red Bulls and we blend it with our orange cream powder and ice. We do small pastries. We do have a home baker, Sweet Spiced Shelly, is who we use for that. And we have bagels and Little Debbie snacks.”
H/R: Why do you source your beans from Old Bisbee Roasters and how does this method affect the flavor?
AB: “We have been using them since we opened. Our boss just really liked the flavor of their beans. And we just continued to use them, and they've been good to us. It’s been steady.”
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
AB: “Everybody loves our decorations. We decorate and we go all out for almost every holiday. Halloween, it looks like a haunted house in here. Christmas, it looks like a winter wonderland. So, everybody loves the decorations. A lot of the other decorations that stay year-round are actually donated by customers.”
H/R: Why should folks come to Livia’s Coffee?
AB: “We are a more quiet establishment. A lot of people like to come in and read. I would say that we’re more old-school than most of the other coffee shops in town.”
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
AB: “Everybody has meetings, they have business meetings over coffee, they have friendship meetings over coffee — I don’t know how many of our customers we’ve seen just come in to grab coffee, and then, become friends. And then, they just got to all the events around town together and they all meet up here for coffee together. Everybody needs coffee, so it just brings everybody together.”
Native Grounds Coffee Stop
Where: 303 W 4th St, Benson.
Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Contact: (520) 402-2026 or nativegroundscochise@gmail.com
H/R: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Kayli Waite (owner of Native Grounds Coffee): “I opened Native Grounds Coffee Stop because I saw a lack of convenient options for people who didn’t want to pull their carseats and their kids out of their car to go stand in line for a quick cup of coffee. I had a dream to open a drive-through coffee shop when I first moved her from Montana over a decade ago. But, the funds weren’t just in the cards yet. But a couple of years ago, I was able to make it happen. We opened our windows for the first time in June of 2020. It was over a year of planning — almost two years of planning and getting the lot taken care of, ready to build.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
KW: “We do all of the typical, delicious espresso drinks. And we do bold, roasted drip brew and a really smooth cold brew blend. We brew that for over 24 hours in only cold water. We also offer four different types of smoothies — horsepowers — which are our flavored energy drinks. That’s probably one of our biggest hits at the coffee shop. Italian sodas, flavored soda pop, and we have vanilla cream blenders — which is basically our version of a coffee milkshake. Then, we have 45 syrup flavors and 24 sugar-free syrup flavors. So, we can make pretty much anything, any flavor somebody wants, we can make it happen.”
KW: “We do all of the typical, delicious espresso drinks. And we do bold, roasted drip brew and a really smooth cold brew blend. We brew that for over 24 hours in only cold water. We also offer four different types of smoothies — horsepowers — which are our flavored energy drinks. That’s probably one of our biggest hits at the coffee shop. Italian sodas, flavored soda pop, and we have vanilla cream blenders — which is basically our version of a coffee milkshake. Then, we have 45 syrup flavors and 24 sugar-free syrup flavors. So, we can make pretty much anything, any flavor somebody wants, we can make it happen. We have monthly specials.
I post those at the beginning of every month. There’s usually one special for every type of drink we do. We have a nespresso drink. Then, we have a special horsepower. A lot of times, we do a special Italian soda and a vanilla cream blender. I can tell based on the specials that we do for that month, how busy we are. . . For January, we did glitter in drinks — champagne glitter. Last month, we did fresh fruit. In the ‘Santa’s Sangria’-- that was a huge hit. That was one of our horsepowers. . .We have some exciting menu changes coming up soon within the next couple of months. We’re bringing on bobba and Thai tea. And we’re also in the works withs some local bread bakery for giving them fresh pastries. . . I’m really excited to move to 90% locally-sourced pastries and items. We currently sell pastries, breakfast sandwiches and we have big, warm cream cheese frosting cinnamon rolls. And we sell paninis and kettle chips for a lunch option.”
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from? How do you roast your coffee beans?
KW: “All of my beans come from Tucson Coffee Roasters. I actually don’t roast anything. Our entire building is less than 600 square feet, so I just don’t have the room to roast our own beans. Although maybe in the future, that might change.”
H/R: Why did you decide on a drive-through format for your coffee shop? What was your inspiration behind that?
KW: “Convenience. We have one coffee shop in town — it’s a chain and you have to stand in line. I was fighting myself getting out of the car everyday, standing in line basically with what felt like the rest of the town, and I just thought ‘I wish I could make that happen.’ I’m from Montana, and these little drive through coffee shops were everywhere in the town that I grew up — and not just in the town I grew up — but everywhere up north: Idaho, Washington, Oregon, they’re just all over the place. But Arizona — when I moved here — didn’t seem to have any. That was one of my first comments when pulling into Arizona for the first time: ‘where’s the drive-through coffee shop around here?’”
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
KW: I love my community, and Native Grounds — it’s in a perfect location. We host a lot of local events. So, that’s kinda bringing the community together. We have the girl scouts set up every year. We’ve had kids hav(ing) lemonade stands, we’ve had book signings, we have biker groups that have requested or asked me permission if they come in and stop by once a month and they have — like — a little hang out spot mid-ride. . .A lot of people come through and just grab a quick coffee and a cinnamon roll. We get a lot of the same people everyday: guys heading off to work in the morning, we know exactly what they are going to order every single day, Monday through Friday. They bring their breakfast and their lunch with them from Native (Grounds Coffee Stop). It’s great.”
The Source of Coffee
Where: 308 S Haskell Ave, Willcox.
Hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Contact: (520) 766-6677 or sourceofcoffeellc@gmail.com
H/R: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Dana Suorsa (co-owner of The Source of Coffee): “I did real estate.Started in (Los Angeles) and then ended up in Phoenix. . .The Phoenix market just kinda got crazy cost wise, the margins were thinning out and so I had to change direction. One of the directions I went was wholesale properties — which those are typically in small towns. Willcox was one of the first wholesale properties. . . So I felt like it was a good risk.
One of the buildings I bought was this historic home called the Saxon House. It had been turned into a restaurant in the early 80s, and in real estate, you want to get those things occupied. We tried to find renters and a restaurant to move in there and improve the property. We had two restaurants fall through. This was around the COVID time and people stopped paying rent because of the COVID stuff. We visited a coffee shop in Sunsites called Talking Irons. And after visiting there, my wife suggested ‘why don’t we open a coffee shop in the Saxon House? That way, we get it occupied.’ It’s really a great building for gathering. I love seeing the town in there, it’s really neat to see people in there. So, we did the research on would a coffeehouse work here in Willcox. And sure enough on Facebook and things like that, there would be a question put out there ‘what does Willcox need?’ and it’s a bakery and a coffeehouse. We felt like it was a good risk. . .We’ve been open just over a year. It was Nov. 23.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer? Do you also serve food in addition to coffee?
DS: “We have an espresso machine. So, we can do all your espresso drinks, you’re: cappuccinos and lattes. We try to stay a little European, although we still are definitely catering to the Willcox and the American tastebuds. . . We have our version of the salted caramel latte and we call it the ‘caramel cartwheel.’ That’s been a huge hit, it’s been a favorite since we’ve opened. Our staff is really good. They’re coming up with new combinations. And so, we try to see what customers come in and start ordering. . .We have our ‘toffee tux latte.’ Of course, we do drip coffee and we do cold brew. Our teas, we are really proud of. We sourced our teas from award-winning companies. Our chai can’t be beat. . .We don’t go cheap. We get the best thing we can find. Our matcha is ceremonial-grade, direct from Japan.”
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from?
DS: “We get our coffee beans from Tucson — the roaster in Tucson. The roaster we have is just so good, so impressive. . .We have what we call the ‘Morning Light’ — the light roast. It ranges from different regions — it’s Ethiopian and Guatemalan, Papua New Guinea. And then, we have (what is) called ‘The Saxton House Blend’ and that’s our drip coffee. And we have an espresso. And then, our dark roast is called ‘Midnight.’”
H/R: How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
DS: “My wife wanted it to be like grandma’s house. We’ve got 60s furniture, we have couches, coffee tables. The paintings — we’ve been changing — but we started off with kinda old, grandma paintings. That’s just flowers and stuff. We do have a handful of artists now that have a designated section of the wall where we can hang their stuff up and even have them for sale. One of the focal points is the fireplace. In fact, a lot of the building — of the interior — we’ve done with reclaimed items.”
H/R: What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
DS: “When I was talking to Talking Irons in Sunsites, they mentioned how people, — neighbors — would come in and see each other in their coffee shop and they’ll be like ‘I haven’t seen you in five years.’ This is like literal neighbors, and because of that shop, they started eating there more on a regular basis. It just brings the community together in that way. What’s fun too is coffee shops — really — the heavy majority of them are ladies that come in, and they’ll drag their husbands in. And so you have this cowboy come in with his wife — obviously uncomfortable.
I try to make it clear that I didn’t know coffee like I do now and I can explain anything to you. And they’re just like ‘I just want a cup of coffee.’ And I’m like ‘you know what, let me make you something. If you don’t like it, we’ll make you something else.’ I would teach them about the americano instead of drip coffee. I’d make him an americano, and he’d take it, and they would love it. It’s the best coffee they’ve ever had. So, when they come in, they come in with a lot more confidence. And I love it when they just come in and they’re like ‘I want a large americano’ — like they know now — at least one thing — that they know they’ll enjoy. And those guys start to come in on their own.”
Urbano Coffee Company
Where: 4711 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Sunday.
Contact: (520) 732-8886 or info@urbanocoffeecompany.com
H/R: Why did you open your coffee shop? How long have you been open?
Jessica Sariñana (co-owner of Urbano Coffee Co. with Ricardo Sariñana): “We had a different business before — we were landscapers. And we did small remodels and little projects here and there. But, we were looking to change direction with our lives. A friend of ours — after a lot of prayer and thinking about what we were going to do — a friend just randomly came and said ‘would you like to buy my roaster?’ And he had — what was called before Brews Brothers Coffee — he had a little shop in the library called Sierra Cafe. . .So by then, he had closed down the shop in the library and he was pretty much just selling us the roaster with a couple of wholesale accounts. And we were like ‘Sure! This is different. Let’s try it.’ . .
We both learned to roast. At that time, we knew nothing about coffee. We pretty much lit the place on fire — literally — it overheated and we didn’t know what to do and there were flames coming out feet above the roof, and we were like ‘we can’t risk somebody’s home. So, we’re going to move.’ And by then, the county didn’t allow us to go back into a residential area, so we had to move to commercial. And that’s when we moved to Ramsey (opened in 2015). But we were still just roasters. . . And little by little, it just grew, grew, grew and here we are now in our own location with a new name. We had to re-brand because of trademark issues. But now, we’re in our own location and we’re a restaurant, bar, coffee shop — you name it. We moved in (to SR 92 and 4711) right when the pandemic started actually, it was March of 2020 and we opened the doors in February (2021) to the public.”
H/R: What types of coffee/specialty drinks do you offer?
JS: “All. We have teas that we blend ourselves — we have some homeopathic teas. We have smoothies we make with real fruit for Keto people. We have coffee from all around the world — literally — that we roast and blend. All the coffee drinks: cappuccino, latte, cubano — all of the above. We make our own frappuccino mix, so we have all the different types of frappuccinos. I think we have close to 50 types of syrup, so we can make all the different types of syrups. So, we make Italian sodas, we make our own chai from scratch, we make — now — alcoholic beverages. So, we have a lot of beer and wine from local wineries, local places — trying to help the other vendors here in our area. So we can make them pretty much anything that anybody would like. ”
H/R: Do you also serve food in addition to coffee? When did you decide to add that to your menu?
JS: “Well, essentially we had to move into this bigger building. Obviously, it wasn’t just a couple hundred rent; now it’s a couple thousand in mortgage, but we had to expand and the obvious was food. We’ve always offered some Keto items, we had a kitchen named Fuego Kitchen that was at a different location and we would make our own food. So, we just unified it and put it under the same roof and now we make vegan, we make vegetarian dishes, we make Keto dishes, desserts, we have some fried foods as well — like our fish ‘n chips which is a hit. We have calamari — which we make our own batter. The chicken wings are to die for. We make our own rubs — one of them has our own coffee in it. We have a lot of specialty sandwiches, which we only use Boar's Head products for. On Fridays and Saturdays in the afternoons from 4pm-8pm, we offer charcuterie boards — which are also from the highest quality products.”
H/R: Where do you source your coffee beans from?
JS: “Literally from all around. Central America, South America. We got some from Europe, Indonesia. We have coffee from Africa. We bring it from about 19 different origins. And when we roast the beans, we take the roast at different degrees. We’re always trying new things.”
H/R: How do you roast your coffee beans? How does this method affect the flavor?
Ricardo Sariñana: “We do different roast degrees: light, medium and dark. And that’s just the timing. . .Technically the lighter roast, you’re going to taste a lot of grain. . .The sugars haven’t really developed yet that much. . .For the medium roast, that would be where you’re exploiting more of the sugars, more of the caramel flavors, more of the chocolates. And when you get into the darks, then you’re getting more into the smoke, tobacco — those types of flavors. The lighter the roast, the more caffeine it has. Because when you make the dark (roast), it burns it out.”
How do you curate the environment of your coffee shop? (design, ambiance, music, etc.)
JS: “This is what the inside of my head looks like. For one, I wanted copy what Ramsey was. . .A lot of repurposed woods, black to give it depth. When we got into this big building, the first thing was to raise the ceiling. So, we actually had to do quite a bit of reconstruction in here to achieve the height that we wanted. And once we got the celinings up high, it was time to kinda project what we had on Ramsey on a bigger scale — using things that are already here too. Like the pool — which we now have for rent for events. Now, we’re remodeling the outside building — which is where they used to store their hardware — into an event center. And the front area — which has the mountain view — has now recently been paved and that’s perfect for weddings and different smaller parties. And then, we have the conference room — which we make sure to keep separate. So if people want to have a private meeting or conference or dinner by themselves, they can close themselves up in there for privacy. Everything is online. So they can find it at www.urbanocoffeecompany.com and they go up to the ‘in-store’ (tab) and they can find ‘bookings.’”
What is it about coffee that brings your community together?
JS: “Everybody likes coffee. It’s very rare when you find a person who says that they don’t drink coffee. So, it definitely is something that people like to have on a cold morning, some people like to have it on their way to work to wake them up, some people like to sit around and talk with a cup of coffee in their hand. It is an international drink, it’s amazing. It warms the soul.”