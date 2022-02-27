DOUGLAS – After gaining federal funding support from U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, the long awaited improvements to the existing Port of Entry in Douglas and the construction of a new commercial port 4 miles west of Douglas could be on the not too distant horizon.
Kirkpatrick and the members of the House Appropriations Committee approved the 2020 Homeland Security $63.8 billion spending bill and of that, $1.181 billion is slated for land Ports of Entry across the country. Then, $848 million will go to basic and major repairs for ports around the country, with a portion allocated for the proposed commercial Port of Entry and renovations to the existing port facility.
Though the Douglas port of entry was rated seventh on the General Services Administration priority list, she helped boost it to the No. 5 spot.
“Modernizing our Douglas Port of Entry is one of my top priorities,” Kirkpatrick noted. “I am proud to share that our southern port has jumped on the priority list for funding and I look forward to continue working on this committee until we see a new port complete.”
Kelly also supported the two port solution and said, “The bill passed today would dedicate $216 million for the new Douglas Port of Entry, and $184 million for rehabilitation at the current Douglas Port of Entry. These investments have been long-time in the making.”
Cochise County Board of Supervisors member Ann English, who represents Douglas and the surrounding area, was pleased with the news and said, “Representative Kirkpatrick came to the Douglas area with the express purpose of determining the need for a two port solution. She recognized how it would be a catalyst for our economy, provide national security, and enhance trade with Mexico. She left here committed to promoting this solution on the Appropriations and other committees.
“She is doing her part and we’re going to do our part in putting together plans and partners for the necessary infrastructure with greater urgency since we have achieved a No. 5 status. This project is becoming more doable every day.
“The Strategic Plan of the Board of Supervisors encourages economic development, sees the improved ports as a catalyst for new companies to build and hire employees to serve this enhanced port with America’s greatest trading partner. It will provide enhanced surveillance for products and people trying to enter our country. A better economy and a safer community, who would not want that.”
It has taken nearly two decades to get the projects moving forward and now the construction of both sites will be taken over by the federal government.
For years, Douglas officials complained about the abundant truck traffic through the small town of 16,000. The trucks pose hazards to pedestrians and drivers and also cause problems with streets meant for vehicles weighing far less than a tractor trailer filled with produce and merchandise.
In 2017, the port was the gateway for approximately 60,000 trucks, 3.5 million cars and 8 million people in two-way traffic making Douglas one of Arizona’s and the region’s principal gateways for trade and tourism with Mexico, according to the city’s website.
The continual flow of oversize and overweight trucks that support major mining and smelter developments in Cananea and Nacozari, Sonora, disrupt cross-border traffic for hours at a time whenever they cross and can pose a threat due to hazardous materials transported by tanker-trucks through the heart of the binational community.
Rerouting the truck traffic out of the downtown area will allow the existing port to be dedicated to non-commercial operations such as pedestrians, vehicular and bus traffic. A modernized port downtown supports expansion of the downtown business and retail sectors to serve the millions of visitors from Mexico that spend approximately $740 million per year in the community, Bisbee and Sierra Vista.
While Douglas has the necessary infrastructure for water and sewage systems to the existing port of entry, Cochise County and Douglas must get to work designing and installing new water and sewage systems to the 80 acre James Ranch Road site to serve the new commercial port of entry.
It will require a water system and a wastewater system which combined could cost anywhere from $3.7 million to $9.1 million, according to a study done on the proposed project last December by Stantec, a company familiar with port projects. The cost for the wastewater system is estimated at $2.2 million to $5.6 million.
The systems will serve the surrounding area as well since there is the strong possibility of a boost in the housing market, as well as other businesses and jobs, between the new commercial site and Douglas.
Stantec suggested there would be an increase in housing demands for 600 correctional officers, 500 to 600 Border Patrol agents, 100 Customs and Border Protection officers and an unknown number of contractors. The new commercial port could support 220 sustainable jobs.
With such big sums of money needed for both projects, acquiring grants and loans to cover the costs will be critical. Partnering with utility companies to provide services will also be necessary.
Stantec suggested the water and wastewater infrastructure systems be in place by 2025.
The county and the city are also looking ahead to possible industrial growth at the Bisbee-Douglas International Airport when the new port opens. Douglas and the county are eyeing another project to take the Douglas water and sewer systems north to the airport up U.S. Route 191.
Looking further down line, Cochise College Douglas campus, which lies further west on U.S. Route 80, may also see sewer and water systems delivered there.
Douglas Mayor Huish was happy to hear the news and stated, “We are grateful that Sen. Kelly understands the unique needs of border towns like Douglas, which relies on its port of entry to fuel the local economy. Getting the federal funding for the two-port solution which includes a new commercial port of entry along with modernization of our existing port has been our priority for years. We are thankful to Senator Kelly for championing these critical upgrades in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
Arielle Devorah, a spokesperson for Kelly, explained, “Ports of entry are federal government facilities, just like a federal courthouse or other office building. The two Douglas POEs are listed on the five year Capital Investment Plan which is jointly produced by the General Services Administration, who owns the POEs, and CBP, who is the tenant agency that uses the facility.”
The state and the county will be responsible for the roads and infrastructure and “they’ll definitely be able to use the additional funding in the bill do so,” added Devorah.
English explained that road was chosen because of its lack of residential housing and easy access to U.S. routes 80 and 191.
The new site was also suggested as Mexican officials determined there was no other land available for the new port on their side of the border.
“It’s an ideal area,” English said. “Landowners on both sides of the border have agreed with it. The Mexican government has decided it wants to use its Highway 2, which is right by James Ranch Road. The resolution is a step forward in this development.”
The county shares 83 miles of international border and the region is heavily dependent on trade, tourism and investment from Mexico for continued growth. In 2018, Arizona’s trade in Mexico grew by 7.7 % to over $16.7 billion and $4 billion of that trade moved through the Raul H. Castro Port of Entry in Douglas. That year 28,000 trucks, 1.7 million cars, 848,000 pedestrians and a combined 3.97 million people, in just northbound traffic moved through the port.