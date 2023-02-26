Expansion of the existing Douglas Port of Entry and construction of a new port of entry is making progress with construction expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2028.

In December then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced he was allocating $8.9 million that will support the construction of the new port of entry in Douglas, 5 miles west of the existing Raul H. Castro Port of Entry.

