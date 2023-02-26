Expansion of the existing Douglas Port of Entry and construction of a new port of entry is making progress with construction expected to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2028.
In December then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced he was allocating $8.9 million that will support the construction of the new port of entry in Douglas, 5 miles west of the existing Raul H. Castro Port of Entry.
The governor allocated the funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, to be dedicated for water initiatives for wastewater, groundwater and storage.
The two-port solution is expected to help build upon the enormous trade relationship between Arizona and Mexico.
The existing port of entry in Douglas was built nearly 90 years ago, during the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. It has undergone renovations since but is unable to sustain the amount of trade that passes through it.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2021 Douglas was the northbound gateway for 28,745 trucks, 1.22 million cars, and 2.54 million people.
Improving the port requires a two-port solution, which will use the current port for commuters, visitors and pedestrians, and the soon-to-be-built port for commercial uses and trade.
“Billions of dollars’ worth of goods pass through the Raul H. Castro port of entry in Douglas every year,” Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. “This investment will help our city modernize this vitally important trade route. (It will also) promote trade and facilitate cross-border travel for visitors and tourists, major economic drivers for our community. We are grateful to Gov. Ducey for investing in Douglas and prioritizing trade relations with our biggest trade partner, Mexico. The grant will go a long way in ensuring the new port of entry site will have the required infrastructure to provide vital services for port operations. The new port will promote economic growth, not just for Douglas, but also for Arizona.”
Late last year the Douglas City Council unanimously agreed to donate 80 acres of land to the General Services Administration that will be used for the new port. The
land will be developed for industrial, commercial and residential purposes, enhancing the city’s retail, restaurants and service businesses.
According to Cochise County Supervisor Ann English, this investment should energize Cochise County’s economy.
“The port in Douglas is more than a stop on the road, it’s a gateway to revitalizing our economy, facilitating our positive trade relationship with our neighbors to the south,” she said.
In November 2021, Congress funded project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allocating $400 million toward the Two-Port Solution. Since the announcement of the project funding, the city of Douglas along with its partners have worked diligently on planning utility infrastructure to provide services to the new port. Cochise County and city of Douglas recently completed a 30% design for water and wastewater infrastructure and were to begin the 60% design in January. According to city officials, the estimated total cost of developing the utility infrastructure to serve the new port is $27 million. The capital investment from the governor’s office provides much needed financing to complete this phase of the project.
Douglas City Manager Ana Urquijo said the next step is for the city to carry temporary infrastructure out to the proposed site to break ground.
“Sixteen months from now we expect to get water, power and temporary services for them to get started,” she said. “That’s the initial major step in what we’re working on as our next step. When we have that done in 16 months then GSA is free to officially start their project on construction. There’s many moving parts. GSA already has architects engaged and design concepts being developed.”
Urquijo recently learned that Mexico is in the process of completing its donation of land to the commercial port project.
“From the Mexico side they are in the process of finalizing that donation,” she said. “We expect to know more on that donation in the coming weeks.”
Urquijo said city staff has worked hard over the past year with all stakeholders and partners for the project.
“The vision of the mayor and council is beginning to fall into place and despite the tall lift before us, work is rewarding, and the future is vibrant,” she said.
“The new commercial port will be a catalyst for economic growth not just for the city of Douglas but for the region and the state of Arizona,” Huish added. “The Port of Entry project represents a significant investment in our community, not only in terms of tangible assets and infrastructure, but also for job creation and long-term economic growth. It will create a new Douglas International Commercial Corridor. I want to acknowledge the support of our Federal representatives, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Mark Kelly, former Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, GSA, EPA, Cochise County, the governor’s office, the Arizona Commerce Authority, ADOT, the State of Sonora, the City of Agua Prieta, Stantec, APS, Cox Communications, Southwest Gas, Ramirez Advisors and Nexxus Consulting. Most of all I would like to thank the citizens of Douglas for their support of this long overdue project. The city of Douglas’ future is extremely vibrant, and the partnerships built are key to our progress and success.”