When Jared and Sarah Redding sold everything they owned in Gilbert and moved to Tombstone to start a new hardware store, the couple had no idea what to expect.

In March 2022 they opened Redding’s Hardware & Goods LLC, hit the ground running and never looked back. Known for their friendly service and detailed product knowledge, the Reddings’ small-town hardware store at 312 Allen St. was an immediate success. Today, the Reddings are in the process of building a 2,000-square-foot addition to the existing business, doubling its size.

