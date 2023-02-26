When Jared and Sarah Redding sold everything they owned in Gilbert and moved to Tombstone to start a new hardware store, the couple had no idea what to expect.
In March 2022 they opened Redding’s Hardware & Goods LLC, hit the ground running and never looked back. Known for their friendly service and detailed product knowledge, the Reddings’ small-town hardware store at 312 Allen St. was an immediate success. Today, the Reddings are in the process of building a 2,000-square-foot addition to the existing business, doubling its size.
The couple arrived in Tombstone with an extensive background in the hardware business, coupled with a passion for the town’s Old West history. When they’re not busy running the store, they enjoy dressing in 1880s attire and participating in Tombstone’s event weekends.
Both worked for Ace Hardware in the Phoenix area where they learned the business from the ground up, said Jared Redding, who started out as an associate, a position he held for several years before working his way up to store manager. Sarah Redding worked as a contractor-desk manager for an Ace store in Tempe for 16 years. Together, they bring more than 30 years combined experience to their business venture.
With the new addition, Redding’s Hardware will have expanded departments, an indoor lumber yard and a country store filled with local goods. The expansion brings the store up to 4,000 square feet of retail space.
While thrilled with their business venture’s success, the Reddings are quick to credit the Tombstone community for its support.
“What we love most about Tombstone is the small town atmosphere and how welcomed we have been,” Sarah said. “We have more friends now than we’ve ever had. I love the menial things like going to the post office or picking up lunch, because there’s always a handful of people to wave to or say ‘hi’ to along the way. You just don’t get that in a large town or big city.”
Stocked primarily with supplies that come through Emery Jensen, a distribution arm that operates under Ace Hardware Corp., examples of well-known brands found at Redding’s include Sharkbite fittings, Zep cleaning products, Diablo power tool accessories and Leviton electrical supplies, as well as an assortment of building materials. Gardening and pet supplies and a wide range of RV products are also available.
In an era in which online shopping and competitive pressure from big chain stores are causing small-time, small-town hardware stores to become a thing of the past, Redding’s Hardware has defied all odds.
“Right from the start, the community’s response to our family-owned business was overwhelmingly positive,” Jared said. “This is home. We love being here, and Tombstone has been a great fit for us. Owning and operating a small-town hardware store is something we really wanted to do.”
