Tucked deep away in the vastness of the Huachuca Mountains lies the pieces of a larger mosaic of stories relating to the lives of those who lived, breathed, worked and loved in Carr Canyon.
“I just found the magic of the Huachuca Mountains. I had the feeling ‘I’m supposed to be here,’ ” said Rosemary Snapp, co-founder of the nonprofit Friends of the Huachuca Mountains organization. “Carr Canyon is pretty nice for people getting back to nature.”
In 1994, Snapp and her late husband, Ralph, moved to Carr Canyon and landed in a house next to the Carr House, which was the 1910 homestead of Civil War veteran Charles Robert Biederman.
In 1996, the pair founded the FOHM with the purpose of providing an educational resource for youth through adults; FOHM programs range from nature walks to history lectures about the early settlers in the canyon.
Snapp — a former educator — set out on a mission to gather and chronicle the history of the area through the people who made a home for themselves in Carr Canyon.
“Ralph and I just got to be interested — ‘what was going on here?’ — you know, with all these artifacts,” recalled Snapp. “I call them treasures. We kept finding treasures.”
The canyon was named after its first recorded settler, James Edward Carr, according to the FOHM’s website, huachucamountains.org.
Carr, an Irish immigrant, came to settle in the canyon that would become his namesake in 1858 at the age of 6 along with his mother.
Between 1880 and 1910, Carr specialized in freighting, road building and lumbering in the Southwest and Mexico. In April 1880, Carr purchased a sawmill in Carr Canyon and employed 25 woodcutters, teamsters and six mill hands.
The sandmill was located at Sawmill Spring, high up in the Huachuca Mountains. Carr made a claim to the road that serviced the mill, “Huachuca Mill Toll Road,” in March 1881.
Snapp discovered that Carr possessed 35 mules and 12 yoke of oxen, which aided in his production of 6,000 to 8,000 board feet of lumber per day. In 1884, Carr married Ellen Tobin, relocated to Kansas City, Missouri, and subsequently sold his sawmill, toll road and his 160-acre land claim in late 1884 for $3,000.
Snapp recalls the history of several homesteaders who came to settle in the canyon in the mid- 19th to 20th centuries.
One of the treasures Snapp found was the grave of Biederman, who settled in Carr Canyon in the early 20th century.
“We found a grave up there in the woods behind our house — Beiderman was buried up there,” said Snapp.
Through her research, Snapp discovered that Biederman immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1860 and enlisted in the C Company of the 97th Pennsylvania Volunteers on Feb. 25, 1865. He fought in the Civil War under the command of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman.
After the war ended, Biederman was granted his citizenship in 1875. He came to Carr Canyon in 1903 and was granted a homestead in the area in 1910.
His homestead included a two-room stone house, a workshop, a cellar, a garden, walnut trees, 3,300 feet of fencing and 1,500 feet of water pipe.
As an accomplished entomologist and horticulturist, Snapp said that Biederman has three to four moth species to his name. Between 1907 and 1908, he planted about 300 walnut trees along Carr Creek. He also pioneered a grafting technique of joining English walnut trees with Arizona walnut trees. He passed away in June 23, 1932, from “senile exhaustion.”
Snapp told of another Carr Canyon homesteader. Robert Todd immigrated to Cochise County from Ireland. After completing a five-year tour at Fort Huachuca in 1887, Todd purchased a homestead in Carr Canyon, located in what is now referred to as “Carr Ruins.”
Todd married Elizabeth Rowland Spence, an English immigrant who landed in Bisbee in the 1890s, in 1898 and the two raised four children.
In 1910, Todd’s homestead had two homes, including a storeroom, woodshed, meat house, bunk house, adobe wagon shed, blacksmith shop, barn, cow stable, chicken house, five wells, 20 acres and 1,200 fruit trees.
“It was in the Todd-Sampson-Haverty family until 1929, then it was sold to four other people,” said Snapp.
Todd passed away in 1922; his daughter Margaret and her husband Pete Harverty took over the homestead with their two sons. Despite losing his leg at age 3, and thereafter using a crutch as an aid, Snapp said Harverty was a notable horseman, rancher and rodeo rider.
Snapp said she hopes folks fall in love with the stories and the history of the canyon, as she and her husband did when they moved to the area nearly 30 years ago.
“I just want people to love these mountains the way I do, the way we do,” said Snapp.
