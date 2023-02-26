SIERRA VISTA — School shootings in America continue to increase at an alarming pace.
Forty-six in 2022 resulted in injuries or deaths, the most in a single year since Education Week – an independent news organization that has covered K–12 education since 1981– began tracking shooting incidents in 2018.
That’s 11 more than last year and 36 more that occurred in 2020.
If it can happen in small communities like Uvalde, Texas; Newtown, Connecticut; and Olathe, Kansas, it can occur anywhere.
Even in rural Cochise County
That’s why educators here have stepped in, determined to try to keep area schools as safe as they possibly can with a rapid-crisis response service through an advanced, high-tech security network with all the bells and whistles to keep children safe at school.
Thanks to a $1.2 million mental health grant from America’s Rescue Plan approved by Congress last year, a countywide consortium will partner with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to provide a full spectrum of safety measures from threat detection to floor plan imaging through on-demand emergency connectivity for participating schools.
The program is designed to keep Cochise County schools protected with proven technology that offers live viewing during potential incidents.
“It’s about giving law enforcement the best information possible,” said Cynthia Myers, outreach coordinator with the Cochise County school superintendent’s office, which is overseeing the project. “We want kids to be safe with this program.”
It will be administered by the Cochise Educational Service Agency County Mental Health Consortium and was expected to roll out early this year after participating district superintendents select one of three school safety software providers.
Cochise County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqui Clay said school districts don’t have to be part of the consortium; no one is being forced to join.
“It’s about what the schools want,” she said. “They all have the opportunity to be part of this if they want to.”
Myers said the safety programs are multi-layered end-to-end technology platforms dealing with lockdown and shooter situations.
“They offer solutions for management in mental health areas to help school psychologists identify students with serious behavioral issues,” she said. “It will also make it easier for law enforcement – its tracking platform can show where kids are in a school at any given moment, what room they’re in, parents’ contact information, medications they’re taking – during a lockdown or a shooter situation. This technology connects all the dots for school security and safety.”
