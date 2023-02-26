It's no secret that police departments around the country are suffering from staffing shortages, and departments in Cochise County are looking to hire more police officers.

The Sierra Vista Police Department has a staff of 63, but has funding for 68. The ideal number would be 75, but it hasn't been able to meet that goal. Despite that, the shortage has not affected the department's ability to perform at a high level and public safety isn’t compromised. The issue is with the long hours officers have to work, and the lack of enough time off from a job that can be very taxing physically and mentally.

