In December, a group from the Cochise College biology department published a study on their discovery of resident mountain lions in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. But this is not the only research being done at the college.

The undergraduate research club at Cochise College gives students the rare opportunity to participate, present and sometimes publish research at a community college. There are only a handful of community colleges in the nation that provide students with research opportunities and undergraduates at a university typically have to wait until they are in grad-school to get an opportunity like this.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?