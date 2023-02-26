In December, a group from the Cochise College biology department published a study on their discovery of resident mountain lions in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. But this is not the only research being done at the college.
The undergraduate research club at Cochise College gives students the rare opportunity to participate, present and sometimes publish research at a community college. There are only a handful of community colleges in the nation that provide students with research opportunities and undergraduates at a university typically have to wait until they are in grad-school to get an opportunity like this.
“I’m an author on a scientific paper and I don’t even have an associates degree yet,” said Katie Puckett, a student at Cochise College and one of the authors of the mountain lion study published last year.
The mountain lion study published late last year was a significant achievement for the college’s biology department and the undergraduate research club.
“I’m very proud of them, a peer reviewed paper is something that they should be proud of. And for Katie to be authoring as an undergraduate, she should be very proud of that,” said Thomas Guetzloff, the dean of Math and Science at Cochise College.
The undergraduate research club gives students the opportunity to do lab work with instructor Kari Durham, study genetics with instructor Frank Emanuele and do fieldwork in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area with Dr. Steve Merkley. The programs are open to students from all departments at the college- not just biology majors.
The open nature of the research club has a couple of benefits. It allows students from other departments to gain hands-on research experience and it provides students interested in the sciences with an opportunity to learn outside of the sometimes intimidating setting of a traditional science class.
Every spring, the undergraduate research club takes students to Kino Bay in Baja California to do marine biology research. This year, the club is offering three scholarships for students going on the annual Kino Bay trip.
The field trip to Kino Bay gives students a chance to do genetic research on eelgrass, collect data on sea turtles and do marine mammal monitoring. Last spring, the students saw humpback whales and bottlenose dolphins and named a newly tagged sea turtle “Cochise.”
Kino Bay is not the only field trip the club takes. They also travel to present research posters at various universities. This spring, the club will be attending an undergraduate research conference at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
For now, the club's research is limited to biology but this is something they hope to change in the future. Dr. Megan Cleary is working on cataloging the college’s archeological collection with the hopes that this will provide students with research opportunities in the future. Kari Durham hopes that the college’s research opportunities will expand enough that the college can receive the title of “research institution” in the future.
“I would love to continuously grow our program into different fields and for people to say that Cochise College is a research institution,” said Durham.
