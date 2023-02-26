“Southeastern Arizona is the only place in the U.S. where the black bear and the jaguar share the same trail,” Myles Traphagen of the Wildlands Network.
When you look out at the horizon in Cochise County, you see a vast desert landscape dotted with mountain peaks. These mountain peaks scattered across the landscape are part of an archipelago of Sky Islands.
The Sky Islands, which span across Cochise County and the Sonoran desert in northern Mexico are one of the most biodiverse regions in the United States. These Sky Islands are the meeting ground for the temperate zone of North America and the neotropical zone of
South and Central America.
Species from both zones come together in the Sky Islands and provide the region with immense biodiversity. This is why Southeastern Arizona is the only place in the U.S. where a black bear and jaguar can share the same trail.
But what is a Sky Island? We asked Myles Traphagen, a biologist from the Wildlands Network, to help answer this question.
“Any mountain is an island, but Sky Islands are a product of their placement within deserts, grasslands and woodlands,” said Traphagen. “Think of the mountains as islands rising from a sea of grasslands and desert in between. As elevation rapidly increases in these steep mountains, temperature falls and precipitation increases creating conditions for a great diversity of plants and animals to exist. In a space of just a few miles, one can travel from the desert at 3,000 feet to a mountain meadow at 10,000 feet. This biotic zonation allows for a wide diversity of plant and animal communities to occur in a short amount of space.”
The Sky Islands we find in Cochise County are only about half of this fascinating ecosystem. The other half lies south of the border in Sonora, Mexico.
Traphagen noted that calling Cochise County the borderlands is not an accurate description- at least not when it comes to the ecology of the Sky Islands. Instead, he said it is the heartland of the Southwest.
The concept of a definitive border runs counter to the essence of the Sky Islands. The border was created by humans, for humans and as such is largely ignored by the wildlife of the Sky Islands.
The Sky Islands provide a stage for a north south fusion of species and habitats. Zach Palma from the Sky Islands Alliance told us that there is no definitive border between the temperate north and southern tropics we see blending here. This is why it is the only place where black bears and jaguars walk the same trails.
These mountain islands often provide us with pine forests at their peaks where you can look out at the sonoran desert and grasslands below. In Mexico, neo-tropical jungles can be found below pine-topped peaks. It’s quite the contrast.
Subtropical species like the jaguar, coati, ocelots and thick-billed parrots reach the northern end of their range in the Sky Islands. Northern species like black bear, mountain lions, turkey and whitetail deer reach the southern end of their range in the Sky Islands.
It is one of the only ecosystems in North America where four wildcats can be found- the jaguar, the ocelot, the bobcat and the mountain lion.
Jaguars and Ocelots in Arizona are rare, but the historical record shows that they have consistently been a part of the landscape in Southeastern Arizona.
“There has been a constant small parade of jaguars throughout history,” said Russ McSpadden from the Center for Biological Diversity.
In the last decade, three different jaguars have been documented in Cochise County. Most recently, Ganesh Marin, a researcher with the University of Arizona, documented two young male jaguars traveling north only a few miles south of the border between Sonora and Cochise County.
Dr. Aletris Neils, executive director of Conservation CATalyst, calls Cochise County “ground-zero for jaguar recovery.” These impressive cats are endangered throughout their entire range, but they also appear to be making a comeback.
The Sky Islands of Southeastern Arizona are prime habitat for jaguars and Marin’s trail camera footage shows that these cats are still trying to make their way north. Biologists agree that this is a positive sign for the future of jaguars. If these endangered cats can continue to make their way north they’re chances of survival will improve greatly.
“It is an endangered species that is saving itself,” said Neils. “Jaguars in Arizona are one of the best conservation success stories.”
The greatest threat to the abundant biodiversity found in the Sky Islands is the human border drawn right through the middle of this transition zone between the subtropical south and the temperate north- marking the boundary between the U.S. and Mexico.
Animals have been migrating through this transition zone for far longer than two nations have existed. The construction of the border wall in recent years was and still is a cause for concern among biologists and conservationists. Many have criticized the wall for stopping wildlife- not humans as intended.
But valuable wildlife corridors in the Guadalupe Canyon and the Coronado National Forest between the Huachuca and Patagonia mountains remain open. And the persistence of species like the jaguar gives reason to hope.