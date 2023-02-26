Valerio the jaguar in the borderlands.png

Valerio, a young male jaguar photographed just south of the border in Guadalupe Canyon.

 Ganesh Marin Mendez

“Southeastern Arizona is the only place in the U.S. where the black bear and the jaguar share the same trail,” Myles Traphagen of the Wildlands Network.

When you look out at the horizon in Cochise County, you see a vast desert landscape dotted with mountain peaks. These mountain peaks scattered across the landscape are part of an archipelago of Sky Islands.

