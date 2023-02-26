Every year, millions of migratory birds from Central and South America fly north along the San Pedro River. Over 250 species of birds find critical stopover habitat in Cochise County every winter. This has led many to call the San Pedro a river of hemispheric importance.

The San Pedro River is special in many ways. It is one of the only rivers in the world that flows north and is one of the last undammed free-flowing rivers in the Southwest. It is one of four major north-south migratory corridors for birds in the United States.

