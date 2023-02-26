Every year, millions of migratory birds from Central and South America fly north along the San Pedro River. Over 250 species of birds find critical stopover habitat in Cochise County every winter. This has led many to call the San Pedro a river of hemispheric importance.
The San Pedro River is special in many ways. It is one of the only rivers in the world that flows north and is one of the last undammed free-flowing rivers in the Southwest. It is one of four major north-south migratory corridors for birds in the United States.
One of the most unique things about the San Pedro are the innovative conservation efforts that have focused on the river since the 1980s. It is now not only a river of hemispheric importance, but a river of landmark conservation agreements as well.
In 1988, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation area was established as the nation’s first national riparian conservation site. Today, the Bureau of Land Management oversees the protection of 47,000 acres of riparian habitat from the U.S.-Mexico border to the town of St. David.
The SPRNCA is an area of ecological significance for many reasons. It is one of the largest unfragmented landscapes in Arizona, second only to the Grand Canyon, and the Audubon Society has called it one of the best examples of a desert riparian ecosystem in the United States.
The creation of the SPRNCA has led to many innovative and collaborative conservation efforts.
“We have an amazing track record of collaboration regarding the San Pedro,” said Holly Richter, a retired hydrologist for the Nature Conservancy with more than 20 years of experience working to protect the river.
Collaborative efforts to protect the river began in 1998 when the Upper San Pedro Partnership was formed. The partnership is made up of 20 member agencies that work together to create a scientific basis for understanding the river. The USPP has a technical and advisory commission that work to engage local and federal leadership to manage and protect the river.
“A lot of the scientific and technical tools have come out of that partnership,” said Richter.
In 1999, the Nature Conservancy began its annual wet-dry mapping of the San Pedro in an effort led by Richter. Today, the Nature Conservancy’s wet-dry mapping is the longest standing bi-national monitoring of the river.
The wet-dry mapping was born out of a need for a better understanding of the health of the river. Richter said when she arrived in Cochise County, there were many conflicting reports on the health of the river. She decided that the best way to find the truth would be to begin collecting the data herself.
For the last 25 years Richter and a team of volunteer citizen-scientists have been mapping the river on the third Saturday of June -- a date chosen because historical records indicate that it’s the driest time of year on the river.
“It’s frankly one of the best sources out there for information on water availability on both sides of the border,” said Richter.
The next step in collaborative conservation for the San Pedro came in 2015 when the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network was established. This new group was established to begin implementing projects based on the science produced by the partnership.
The CCRN’s projects are designed to protect the groundwater that keeps the San Pedro flowing and the riparian habitat healthy.
“Ground water is the forgotten water resource,” said Richter. “Everyone is talking about the Colorado being depleted but there’s such little recognition of the groundwater depletion that is happening at equal or even greater rates in many places. We recognized the importance of groundwater 20 years ago and we’re really out in front in terms of the science and the strategies for addressing a changing climate and limited water resources.”
The city of Sierra Vista’s Environmental Operations Park became a proof of concept for the CCRN early on by showing that recharging groundwater supplies in strategic locations really could help keep the river flowing.
Today, the CCRN has established eight recharge projects throughout the county to help keep the San Pedro flowing and conservation easements have been established on several thousand acres of land to prevent groundwater pumping in key areas for the protection of the San Pedro.
“Frankly this is the first place that I’ve ever heard of that has made such investments in land acquisitions to protect water,” said Richter. “And it’s based on very sophisticated science that tells us which parcels to buy based on the work of the USPP. What’s so unique about it is that those acres that were purchased to protect the SPRNCA were selected because of their hydrology. They were the most important places to either recharge the aquifer or permanently prohibit pumping.”
In September 2021, the BLM, Fort Huachuca, Cochise County and the city of Sierra Vista signed an innovative memorandum of understanding to further protect the San Pedro in the years to come. The goal of the agreement is to provide a proposed path for implementing monitoring and management actions necessary to ensure the mutually shared goals of an ecologically viable SPRNCA, an operationally secure Fort Huachuca and the economic prosperity of Sierra Vista and Cochise County.
Richter has called the MOU “a very innovative landmark agreement.” The idea behind it is to continue measuring the health of the river and adapt all new conservation projects to ensure that the river’s health is sustained in the years to come.
“This is very cool,” said Richter, who has been hired as a consultant by the MOU’s signatories. “Unless you’re a geek like me who’s really into rivers and water, you don’t realize how rare this is. What we’re aiming for is a healthy balance of water for both people and the river. And the projects that we’re doing are going to benefit both.”