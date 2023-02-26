WILLCOX – It took seven years for Yuri and Dr. Salvatore Tirrito to build their idea, their dream, into a reality. On April 22, 2022, they opened Tirriro Farm, a farmstead hospitality destination on their 80-acre property.
It is complete with working dairy, craft brewery, restaurant, farm store, event center, rental suites and more.
The target demographic for the business is virtually anyone — anyone visiting the area known for growing 74% of the state’s wine grapes, or Chiricahua National Monument, or in Willcox for Rex Allen Days, or visiting the many nearby bird-watching areas, anyone wanting to stop for a beer, lunch, or dinner afterward.
Anyone looking for an event space, for weddings, quinceñeras, reunions, or business meetings. Anyone wanting these amenities in the highest standards and quality.
That was part of Tirrito’s vision. The cardiologist has a passion for healthy living and is meticulous about using the best materials and creating the best quality products.
The centerpiece of the property is a monumental concrete building encased by 12 million pounds of dirt and rock designed to better maintain interior space temperatures. It houses everything but the dairy operations.
Jeff Sveum is head chef/food and beverage manager for Tirrito’s kitchen, which features a seasonally inspired menu with locally sourced organic ingredients whenever possible. They work with local producers and source from their own gardens, creamery and dairy in an attempt to achieve a sustainable menu.
Sveum grew up on a small farm in Montana, helping his dad growing wheat and barley as a supplier for breweries.
The brewery is a 10-barrel brewhouse constructed with 100% American steel and assembled by a small specialty manufacturer in Northern California. It features a rotating selection of limited production and seasonal ales.
They recycle the spent grain, called “mash,” left over from the brewing process, to feed their livestock. It contains no alcohol and is used as a nutritious additive the cows enjoy. Additional leftovers are added to a biogas digesting system to be converted into methane gas and liquid fertilizer.
The beer is the craft of head brewer Andrew Walter, an American Brewers Guild graduate who started brewing with his father at the age of 19.
Three private Airbnb suites are available to relax in comfort and style while enjoying the leisurely pace of the working farm, or as a base station for exploring area attractions.
Each suite has access to the private common room and a shared patio garden.
Gerry Hernandez is the dairy operations manager, tending to the more than 200 animals. He said the small herd was almost entirely bred at the farm as part of the milking program.
They use the low-input, low impact (LiLi) system that allows milk to safely pasteurize without homogenizing, preserving the rich, pure flavor and silky texture. Their milk has a thick cream layer, requiring a vigorous shake.
Goats at the farm produce a high-nutrient milk that is naturally homogenized. It’s great for making cheese, yogurt or as a substitute for cow’s milk.
The creamery is producing delicious Camembert made from cow’s milk which is delightfully nutty and creamy. They plan cheesemaking classes and expanding their cheese selection.
Although their milk products are sold at the farm store, they have a growing distribution list Willcox and Tucson.
If it’s produced at the farm, a sample is available at the store. They also feature a serious selection of local wines.
Yuri Tirrito is not a silent partner in all this. To the contrary, the cardiologist in the family remains busy keeping patients healthy while his wife is the general manager and handles daily business at the farm.
She grew up in a small town in Sonora, advocating for living in harmony with nature, agricultural practices that contribute positively to the community, emphasizing land stewardship, humane animal welfare, use of renewable energy and Earth-friendly building techniques.
Those are the values she feels were instilled in her childhood, and those values will be behind all the farm’s ventures, from the dairy, the 14,600 grape vines, the 1,000 pistachio trees and beehives to the herbs and greens produced in the greenhouses.
Tirrito Farm utilizes progressive water and soil conservation methods, lower carbon footprint architecture and kinder animal husbandry, as part of “developing our unique agrarian community ecosystem.”
The grapes are far from being bottled under the Tirrito name, but Yuri said they’re closer to producing small batches they hope to sell to local wineries.
Entertainment is another facet of the farmstead, bringing in musical acts and hosting holidays and special events, providing a trio of food, drink and performance. Events are announced on the social media accounts.
Tours are available for the dairy or the entire operation. Hernandez gives a detailed description of the dairy process, with views of the animal stalls, orchards, vineyards and a fledgling paintball course.
“It’s been going great; we had been working really hard to get this open. It’s been a dream come true,” Yuri said about reaching the year mark in April.
“We’re doing great with our sustainability goals, but there’s more, too. Our goal is to source as much from the farm, entirely if possible, especially what we serve at the restaurant, that’s our goal.”