For firefighters Jesse Morales and Jordan Jimenez, living between the two Nacos is an adventure and a privilege they wish everyone could experience.
The pair work together at the Naco, Arizona, fire station where Morales is the volunteer chief. They also labor on various construction jobs and projects in Bisbee. Additionally, Morales, who was the fire chief in Naco, Sonora, until the city’s administration changed last year, still helps run the small Sonoran burgh’s ambulance service.
“We both depend on each other one way or another,” said Morales, regarding the relationship between the United States and Mexico and especially the kinship between the two Nacos. “We’re a big family.”
Jimenez, who has applied for a Social Security card in the U.S., is a native of Agua Prieta. He used to be a firefighter in Naco, Sonora, but is waiting to get his documents in the U.S. so he can work with Morales at the Naco, Arizona, firehouse.
For now, Jimenez — who lives with his wife and two children in Naco, Arizona — is helping Morales with various construction jobs around Bisbee and at the Copper Queen Community Hospital.
His wife, Julie Bermudez, owns and operates a coffee house in Naco, Sonora, and an upscale eatery on the second floor of the java shop.
The couple has a 4-year-old son and an infant daughter, both born in the U.S.
For Jimenez, living and working in the two border towns is the best of both worlds.
“We take the positive aspects from each other,” Jimenez said in Spanish. “You might find a better quality of life here (in the U.S.) but in Mexico you find more of that family warmth and closeness. Families seem to be closer in Mexico.”
Jimenez said he has applied not only for a Social Security card but for immigration documents so he can have residency in the U.S.
He said he and his wife are trying to bring their family-style coffee house concept to Naco, Arizona, or perhaps Bisbee.
“Aside from the coffee, it would offer a warm and friendly space where people can come and drink a coffee and experience that family atmosphere that you get in Mexico,” Jimenez said.
As far as the ambulance service in Naco, Sonora, Morales said the city of just more than 5,300 people is lacking a real one, but a donor has come forward who wants to help change that.
“Right now I’m trying to get them an actual ambulance. They don’t really have one,” Morales said. “The one they have now is a homemade one. It’s a van.
“But a donor has come forward who wants to give us an actual ambulance,” he added with a smile.
Morales, who was born and raised in Bisbee but whose wife and family hail from Naco, Sonora, also volunteers at the Naco, Sonora, Wellness Center, a facility that helps that city’s elderly population.
Morales and Jimenez explained that the center is “a little gathering place” where older individuals are involved in projects and therapy. They're also visited by doctors who consult with them at the facility.
“They have a connection with the University of Arizona where some students come into the center and help out,” Jimenez said. “There is also a community garden where the elderly people grow their own food. It’s very rewarding for them.”
Morales said recently he and others donated a pile of blankets to the wellness center.
Both men said living and working in border towns is a gift.
“The beauty about life on the border is that in the afternoon, you see the Naco Sonorans in Mexico, but in the morning, you see them here because they work in the U.S. or their children attend school here,” Jimenez said. “They are in the two Nacos.”
Morales said many Naco Sonorans work at the Safeway in Bisbee and at the hospital. He also said there are several construction workers from Naco, Sonora, who have jobs in Sierra Vista.
Morales said while a lot of media portray life on the border as dangerous, he said that has not been the case in the two Nacos.
Jimenez agreed.
“I think living on the border is great,” he said. “You get both cultures. There is a lot of beauty.”
He pointed out that children from Naco, Sonora, are receiving an American education in Naco, Arizona, and in Bisbee, but in the afternoon they return to their Mexican families and a completely different culture.
“Not everyone has that privilege to experience being in two countries on the same day,” he said.
