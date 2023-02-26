With Mexico so close, the thought of not being neighborly and part of the culture of the country just south of the Cochise County line is downright foreign to Seth Polley and Lori Keyne.
After all, this couple, both teachers, started “El Centro,” which means “The Center,” a community center in the heart of Naco, Arizona, that was designed as a safe, fun space and a bridge between the two Nacos — Arizona and Sonora.
Since its opening just a little over a year ago, El Centro has become a lot more for those who frequent it and share their time and experiences there.
Enter El Cento and immediately one feels the warmth and comfort the location offers. There are books; artwork; wooden tables; plenty of comfortable, cozy seating areas for one person or for many people’ colorful pillows and a hot chocolate and expresso bar that offers drinks that hit the spot at just the right time.
But most importantly, as Keyne and Polley have often said, El Centro is the bridge for youth — and anyone else for that matter — who live in the two Nacos and beyond to gather and share their cultures.
“We’re neighbors, we’re family, we share the same sort of space,” said Keyne, a music professor at Cochise College, one December afternoon as she shared space on a couch with Polley and two other teachers, Sergio Catenazzo and Steve Barton. “The diversity of ‘raices’ (roots in Spanish) and culture is just something that we can all celebrate together and it enriches our lives immensely.”
Polley, who teaches at Bisbee High, agreed.
“When people get to know each other it’s harder to demonize them,” he said. “It’s harder to live with the falsehoods that exist.”
Of course, the topic of illegal border crossings, drug and human smugglers and the criminal organizations that run them in Mexico was acknowledged by the four teachers, but for them, the experience has been different.
“Everyone here sitting on the sofa has friends and family elsewhere,” Polley said. “When we tell them we live on the border, they want to know ‘Are you OK, are you safe?’
“It’s (Mexico) not free of difficulty and crime, but what place is?”
All four said they enjoy crossing into Mexico regularly and the best part of that journey is when they see some of the students they currently teach or have taught from the high school, the Naco School and Greenway Elementary and Lowell Middle School in Bisbee.
Barton, who teaches music at the Naco School and Greenway, said many of his students will tell him they spotted him in Naco having a bite to eat.
“When I go back to school during the week, some of the kids will say, ‘I saw you!’ ” Barton said. “It’s a big deal to them. I think it’s because they realize that we like them and we accept them.”
Seeing their teachers in their country also shows the youngsters that the stereotypes sometimes characterized in the news or by politicians are perhaps not true for everyone. “When they see us cross and we’re eating, enjoying and laughing, there is a reduction of the stereotype that they live under,” Polley said.
Polley and Keyne recalled one afternoon when they went into Naco, Sonora, for a burger.
Both were recognized at their table by former students.
“The kids at a table by us started calling out, ‘Maestra! Maestra (teacher in Spanish)!’ ” Polley said. “They came over to hug Lori. It was magical. It’s that connection, it’s that bridge that means so much.”
Keyne said at a second table there was another girl Polley had taught at Bisbee High.
“She started talking about her life ever since she left school,” Keyne said.
Barton says he learns a lot from the Mexican children he teaches at Greenway and Naco School.
“A lot of the kids I teach, their highest calling is to make their families proud of them,” Barton said. “I have learned so much from that.
“I do think that the kids who come from Sonora everyday just give a sense of dignity to their education and their families. That's really refreshing. So is it what we’re doing for them? Maybe, yes. But it's also what they're doing for us.”
It’s a big deal to ask his Mexican high school students how to say something in Spanish, Polley said.
“It values their culture,” he said.
What message did the four teachers impart to people who are afraid of crossing the border into Mexico?
“Take a risk, come across,” Polley said. “Take a step, and a lot will just fall away in your mind.”
Keyne said her mother, 89, has always been fearful of Keyne's routine crossings into Naco, Sonora.
“But the more she talks to me the more excited she is,” Keyne said. “In the last couple of years she has told me how very proud she is and I think it was just me sharing with her about how important it is to me.”
Catenazzo, who also teaches at Bisbee High, said he never knew that a fear of crossing into Mexico “was a thing.”
“I don't know how to tell people to be afraid of something that has never happened to me,” he said.