With Mexico so close, the thought of not being neighborly and part of the culture of the country just south of the Cochise County line is downright foreign to Seth Polley and Lori Keyne.

After all, this couple, both teachers, started “El Centro,” which means “The Center,” a community center in the heart of Naco, Arizona, that was designed as a safe, fun space and a bridge between the two Nacos — Arizona and Sonora.

