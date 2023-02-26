It depends on your source; who you ask.
Just like opinions are floating across the spectrum on the possibility of a recession in 2023, gauging the state of the Cochise County economy this year is dependent on various sources.
We’ll stick with our knowledgeable folks, thank you, when it comes to forecasting the ups and/or downs of the county: Tony Boone, economic development manager for the city of Sierra Vista, and Robert Carriera, Cochise economy project manager for the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group. If anybody has their fingers on the pulse, it would be these two.
Statistically, it’s difficult to get a firm picture of what’s going on. As Carriera points out, the data are mixed — and lagging. When talking about gross domestic product, the annual data is available for Cochise County is 12 months behind.
“The best measure of the overall economy is GDP, but we only recently got the annual data for 2021,” he said. “We won’t have 2022 GDP numbers until December this year, so there’s about a year lag. In 2021, GDP was down 0.7%, which points toward (but far from confirms) a recession.”
Carriera said there has been considerable nominal growth in the retail, restaurant/bar and hotel/motel industries since the COVID recovery began in 2021, but that growth has been eaten away by inflation. He said across Cochise County, sales growth has failed to keep pace with the general rate of inflation, the exception being hotel/motel receipts. However, that was coming off extraordinary lows and recovery from the pandemic influence, so the figures could be a little misleading.
He also cites strength in new-home permits and growing job numbers, but since employment data are referred to as a “lagging indicator” the economy could be in a recession while still showing strong job numbers.
“The economy can be in recession (a sustained decline in GDP) while still showing strong job numbers for quite some time,” Carriera said. “The short explanation is that businesses don’t begin laying off employees the moment sales begin to decline because the decline might quickly turn around and there are costs associated with hiring and firing. The same when the economy is recovering; businesses tend to wait until they see sustained improvement before they begin hiring again.”
Boone centers his outlook on Sierra Vista, and recognizes different factors.
“I would say the business outlook is cautiously optimistic as we know some businesses are getting ready to open in 2023 and we ended 2022 hearing from a number of folks considering setting up shop soon,” he said. “Keep in mind that the journey from start to finish can take some time. That’s the case with Tombstone Brewery, which will celebrate its grand opening on Garden Avenue soon. It’s a project we’ve been helping to facilitate for several years and meshes well with our vision for a revitalized West End.
“It’s just one example of the recent private investment we’ve seen along Garden Avenue as business owners respond to the city’s commitment to improve the area. With the City Council’s support of the ongoing grant program assisting businesses in this redevelopment area, we expect to see improvements continue on both the private and public side.”
The city and Boone’s office are proactive when it comes to business opportunities, despite the rocky economy of 2022.
“Like much of the country, Sierra Vista has seen the impacts of inflation with higher costs on retail goods and fuel for our residents and business owners,” Boone said. “We don’t have inflation numbers specific for the city so in most cases we are looking at national rates. Higher cost negatively impacts our residents so the city has worked to maintain our services within the current budget and revenues.
“A larger challenge for economic development is in areas such as construction, with cost of materials and labor soaring. As one example, my office has worked with an out-of-town developer to find local construction options that may bring down potential cost while utilizing local businesses. In that case we connected the developer to SACA (the Southeastern Arizona Contractors Association) to seek local options that may be beneficial for their project.”
The county has an economic centerpiece that not all areas are privy to — Fort Huachuca. The military establishment provides a buffer against woes others in the United States experience. As Carriera notes, overall government spending in Cochise County, including federal, state and local, accounts for more than a third of the Cochise County economy (36.8% in 2021).
“Recessions and overall economic performance in Cochise County, and especially the Sierra Vista area, are heavily influenced by Fort Huachuca,” he says. “Cochise County was spared from the Great Recession of 2008-09, but later experienced a recession from 2012 to 2014, led by activity at the fort. So, Cochise County and Sierra Vista are quite insulated, though not immune, from general economic downturns but are specifically subject to recessions that arise from declining military spending or other activities at the fort.
“Within Cochise County, however, communities are impacted disparately. Bisbee and Tombstone are heavily reliant on tourism, and Benson and Willcox rely on commercial interstate traffic (so they’re all more impacted by a national economic downturn than the Sierra Visa area). Douglas depends heavily on cross-border commerce, so they’re impacted by the Mexican economy, as well (and was particularly hurt by the COVID travel restrictions). Because those other communities’ economies are so much smaller (Benson, Bisbee, Douglas, Willcox), the overall Cochise County economy might measure well due to activity and spending at Fort Huachuca (and the ripple effects of that), but the performance isn’t spread evenly throughout the economy.”
Boone offers these thoughts when asked if he’s concerned about the possibility of a 2023 recession, its effect on the city and the value of Fort Huachuca:
“Perhaps, and it depends on which article you choose to read about the potential recession,” he says. “Other factors will play a role in Sierra Vista such as Congress passing the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) with $45 billion more than the Biden administration requested, which is good for our military and specifically Fort Huachuca. As the fort is our economic driver, the city works with our congressional delegation on issues impacting Fort Huachuca so its unique assets stay top of mind.
“The linkage to defense in many ways delays the downturn for the city and limits the dramatic swings in the economy that other communities may face.
“Despite that, I am still concerned about the potential for a recession, but at this point we are still seeing a large number of vacant jobs with relatively low unemployment. I serve on the board for AZ@Work and they are still tracking over 700 job listings for Sierra Vista, which has been consistent over the last year or so.
“We will continue to monitor the economic factors as we move further into 2023 for signs of a recession.”
Carriera offers a final observation.
“Bottom line is we won’t know whether the overall economy is in recession until quite some time — years — after the recession has come and gone,” Carriera said. “With the slight decline in GDP in 2021 and the inflation-adjusted drop in industry sales in 2022, it’s possible the Cochise County economy is (already) in a mild recession.”