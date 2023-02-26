SIERRA VISTA — If you've always been somewhat drawn to having some form of alternative energy supplied to your home for economical and “green” reasons but are baffled the more you try to understand it, you're not alone.
And the more you read and research solar, wind or even hydro to generate renewable energy as a way of life for your household, the more confusing it all seems.
Whether it's Mother Earth News, magazines like Greentech Media, Solar Power World or Wind Systems, trying to make sense about a renewable energy project in industry-related articles seem more like dissertations in electrical science that are almost incoherent for a layman to decipher.
Would solar — with Arizona's abundant supply of sun — be the best choice, or would installing a wind turbine to capture winds blowing through Cochise County's high desert region be a better way to go?
Or, if you're fortunate enough to somehow have a year-round running water source on your property, would putting in a micro hydroelectric system work?
At this point, you realize —- as we did — you need to talk to professionals in the renewable energy industry to get a better grip on what you're potentially getting involved with. There's scores of solar installation companies; Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative’s Cory East, key accounts and agribusiness manager, says there are 60 contractors installing systems in Cochise County. Talking with them can provide you with clearer, more tailored information than the magazines you've been reading. More than likely you'll come away with a better feel and understanding for what installing a solar array, if that’s the photovoltaic system (PV) you want for your home, is all about.
“Solar reservations are not slowing down,” said East. “We will reach a record amount if (all) reservations (are made) this year. The average cost per watt continues to be relatively the same over the past couple years. We are starting to see a slight increase. Sadly, with the federal incentives, I believe contractors are starting to increase their price and are benefiting from the incentives instead of them being passed onto their customer.”
Talking with solar companies is a good starting point, but like any business competing against the next guy, they are a business that wants to sell you their product (many have finance options) which all sound pretty good. They'll have you up and running in no time, either hooked into or off the grid, depending on where you live and what you want.
But before you sign on the dotted line, we found the best first-step to get a better idea of how a renewable energy system for your house in Cochise County would work was getting in touch with a SSVEC representative.
They'll start by breaking down the cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) so you can compare it to how you currently purchase energy from SSVEC.
This isn't complicated math. It's basically a simple calculation, taking the total cost of the photovoltaic system you're thinking of purchasing, which would include installation cost, less tax credits, plus 20 years of maintenance and dividing it by the total number of kWh the system will produce over its life.
Typically, SSVEC says this is going to range from 7 to 11 cents per kWh.
If you go ahead and decide on installing a PV system, SSVEC will then move you to a distributed generation rate. What that means is your monthly service fee will be $5 higher and a $2.70 metering fee added to your bill.
But the good part about all this is the cost to purchase a kWh is discounted to 8.026 cents per kWh; that rate also sets the export rate value of any kWh your system produces but you can’t consume the instant it is made.
There's even more of a savings if you install in 2023: The export rate will drop from its current 4.6691 cents per kWh to 4.131 cents per kWh and is locked in, based on your date of connection, for a period of 10 years.
That means you won't see any sudden rate increases.
At the end of that 10-year rate lock, your export rate will be based on the export rate that is in effect at that time as determined and approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission.
If you get an estimate you're unsure about from a solar company, SSVEC will go over the proposal with you to see if it makes sound economic sense.
Currently there are 2,110 residential rooftop solar installations in SSVEC’s service area, according to East.
That comes to just a little more than 5% of SSVEC’s residential customers who have solar. Collectively, the PV systems are producing 14,400,903 watts. It might sound like a tonnage of production, but it’s not.
“We are only seeing a fraction of what their system produced sent back to the grid,” said East. “What was sent back to the grid and the overall kWh we sold last year …will be a very minuscule percentage on the residential side.”
Solar heating system
You might find that installing only a solar water heating system makes better economic sense for your home instead of a spendy PV system.
If so, SSVEC has a SunWatts Solar Heating Incentive Program through an application that will pay an incentive of 50 cents for every kilowatt-hour saved over traditional water heating in the first year of operation based on the OG-300 rating, a certification that ensures solar water heaters meet minimum requirements for safety and durability.
East says there are 312 solar heating installations in the cooperative’s service area.
Wind turbines
If you find that a wind turbine would best suit your household needs over other alternative energy sources, SSVEC can help you navigate your way. For starters, the cooperative has a wind generation application that will start the process; currently there are only 35 wind turbines in SSVEC’s service area, says East. Collectively, they’ve produced 37,022 watts.
Installing wind turbines, however, are spendy, usually considerably more than a solar PV system. However, you might qualify for tax incentives.
While turbines create clean energy without any emissions and it’s possible for excess power captured by the wind to go back into the grid, you need to live in an area with regular wind in excess of 11 miles per hour. Additionally, turbines only operate at around 30% efficiency.
An average home uses around 10,000 kWh of power per year. That’s about 830 kWh per month. Depending on the average wind speed in the area, a wind turbine rated between 5 to 15 kilowatts should be enough to meet this demand. However, some periods of the year are less windy than others, which may result in a shortfall.
Hydro systems
Not many homeowners in Cochise County are lucky enough to have access to a year-round flowing water source. If you do, installing a micro hydroelectric system is one of the most reliable and least expensive systems to install.
Unlike the intermittent power from wind or solar systems, hydroelectric power can flow night and day from that water source. Equipment costs range from about $1,000 for the smallest to $20,000 for a system large enough to power several modern homes.
But you'll need at least two gallons per minute of flowing water, two feet of drop and 500 gallons per minute of water flow moving through a pipe to turn the blades of a turbine, which in turn spins a generator to produce electricity. You'll also need a turbine, alternator and shelter from bad weather.
After gaining permission from local authorities, a water intake and pipeline to divert water to the turbine and return it to the stream are also needed.
Additionally, a transmission line to move power from the alternator and batteries and a power inverter subsystem to convert the electricity to an alternating current and a controller for the electrical system are part of the package.