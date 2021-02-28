“I would like to see more meal prep areas that we can go to or buy from. I know that there’s a Warfield’s that’s supposed to be coming here. I’ve definitely used them several times, so more options of those. More activities that we can go to. I like to skate. There’s a lot of skating rings in Tucson or Phoenix, but there’s none here. More dancing classes like salsa, bachata, I like to be a little bit more active. They have all of those things out in Tucson, or we have to travel far to take those classes, but there’s nothing here for us.” Kentrell Ridley, Sierra Vista