Yoga means to unite and Maria Riggio wants people to come together, build community and improve their overall health at YOGA + Studio in Sierra Vista.
YOGA + opened on Nov 4 in a somewhat unlikely location in the Safeway Mall. The area is usually bustling with shoppers, but Riggio has created an oasis of peace and calm in the space that formerly was a dance studio. An ambient atmosphere created by soundproof walls
and floors keeps the outside noise out while the relaxing music and soft lighting merge to keep things tranquil.
Since opening, Riggio, a yogi and Air Force veteran, has expanded her offerings, which now include zumba, guided meditation and hypnosis, pilates and capoeira. She said she chose instructors that don’t just want to teach, but strive to build lasting relationships.
“I’m looking to bring something into the studio and into the community that they can’t get somewhere else,” Riggio said.. What comes with finding these elements is finding people who are really passionate about what they do. The contractors that I have are 100% passionate about what they do, 100% on board with trying to bring change to the community.”
Currently, most of her classes have plenty of space available, and patience is paramount as the business grows. Riggio said she isn’t interested in developing an advertising campaign to get the word out, and her focus is really on bringing in clients who are looking for what YOGA + offers.
“We do it more word of mouth — we do it holistically, " she said. “You don’t see a whole bunch of social media blasting about the studio. Mostly people who walk by or somebody told them about it. You come into the doors because you’re looking for that something and you find it here.”
The small class size is fine with her because she knows what she has is different, and people looking for a unique experience might find it at YOGA +.
“At a fitness club there are weights, there are treadmills, there’s a front desk, there's music, there's a lot coming at you, but if you’re going to that fitness place for yoga maybe you’re not getting that peace of mind and comfort,” she said.
Riggio emphasizes her approach is focused more on the individual: “I’m engaging you one-on-one. You're not a number on a list. I'm building a relationship, not just revenue.”
She does see her business and revenue growing, but equally as important is for the business to grow naturally and be an asset to the community.
“It’s building community and growing the community first and foremost,” Riggio said. “We knew that we could take a financial hit for a while, but we’re fine with that. It’s a slow growth and I would love to be making more money, but I’d love it even more to have patrons that are willing to become part of this community and stay for a while.”
Like many people who open a small business she learned quickly that the hours can be long and the endeavor can be taxing.
"The physical element is rough,” she said. “I feel exhausted, but at the same time I feel so much passion about this. When I see new faces and people that didn’t know we had a yoga studio in town. When I feel the energy of people opening their minds to the opportunity I’m pumped — I love it.”
