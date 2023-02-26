Yoga means to unite and Maria Riggio wants people to come together, build community and improve their overall health at YOGA + Studio in Sierra Vista.

YOGA + opened on Nov 4 in a somewhat unlikely location in the Safeway Mall. The area is usually bustling with shoppers, but Riggio has created an oasis of peace and calm in the space that formerly was a dance studio. An ambient atmosphere created by soundproof walls

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?