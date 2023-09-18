Jaysen Clarke Sorrell

BISBEE — A Hereford man who quietly spent nearly 30 years on the sex offender registry for a crime committed as a teenager has been convicted of an indecent exposure charge filed in the midst of a 2020 child custody dispute, but more serious charges of child molestation have been dropped by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.  

Jaysen Clarke Sorrell will be sentenced Sept. 25 for a low-level felony of indecent exposure involving an alleged incident with minor under age 15 between 2018 and 2020. Three Class 2 felonies of child molestation contained in the same grand jury indictment have been formally dismissed, according to court documents. 

