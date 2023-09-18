BISBEE — A Hereford man who quietly spent nearly 30 years on the sex offender registry for a crime committed as a teenager has been convicted of an indecent exposure charge filed in the midst of a 2020 child custody dispute, but more serious charges of child molestation have been dropped by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
Jaysen Clarke Sorrell will be sentenced Sept. 25 for a low-level felony of indecent exposure involving an alleged incident with minor under age 15 between 2018 and 2020. Three Class 2 felonies of child molestation contained in the same grand jury indictment have been formally dismissed, according to court documents.
But Sorrell did not admit to nor plead guilty to the incident exposure charge. And his sentence is guaranteed to be a term of probation instead of jail or prison time, the documents reveal.
Sorrell, who turns 51 next month, was convicted in California for lewd or lascivious acts committed in 1991 against a child under the age of 14. He engaged in that conduct as an 18-year-old, public records show.
Each year for the next three decades, Sorrell registered as a sex offender without any new allegations of misconduct. Then an unrelated family court matter led to a criminal investigation involving Sorrell.
Court records show Sorrell, who faced at least 30 years in prison if convicted at trial of all four counts, adamantly denied any of the misconduct alleged in the indictment. He was working on trial preparation with Tucson-based attorney David Wilkison when Deputy County Attorney Ray Haight put forth a plea offer last month.
The plea deal called for dismissal of the more serious molestation charges. In addition, Sorrell would be allowed to enter a plea of no contest, also known as a nolo contendere plea.
Such a plea is one in which a defendant does not admit guilt but does not contest the charge and conviction.
Sorrell’s plea deal also calls for the indecent exposure conviction to be recorded as an undesignated Class 6 felony. Under state law, an undesignated felony shall be designated as only a Class 1 misdemeanor “on the defendant's successful fulfillment of the conditions of probation and discharge by the court.”
Judge Joel Larson of the Cochise County Superior Court accepted Sorrell’s no contest plea Aug. 7 over the objection of the victim representative in the case. Sorrell’s defense attorney later addressed the ‘elephant in the courtroom’ as to why the defendant opted not to go to trial.
“If he lost at trial he would die in prison,” Wilkison told Larson at a Sept. 8 hearing, adding that Sorrell decided being supervised on probation for up to three years “was better than risking the alternative.”
Wilkison’s comment echoed one attributed to Sorrell in a presentence report prepared for Larson by the Cochise County Adult Probation Department.
“He stated he took the plea so he would not end up in prison for the rest of his life,” the report writer noted after interviewing Sorrell.
Sorrell’s plea deal is not the only thing the victim representative disagreed with, according to court records.
During the Sept. 8 hearing, Larson granted Sorrell permission to travel out of state this week to visit his child prior to the sentencing hearing. Sorrell had regularly spent time with the child in Arizona the last three years but the child recently moved out of state.
The victim representative told Larson she was “very strongly opposed” to Sorrell spending “any time with any children.” The judge approved Sorrell’s request despite the objection, ordering the same travel restrictions and visitation conditions already approved by another Cochise County judge presiding over Sorrell’s family court case.
However, Larson warned Sorrell the probation-only plea deal would likely be voided if the defendant does not return from the trip in time to be in court for the Sept. 25 sentencing.
