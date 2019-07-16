HUACHUCA CITY — Police officers raced through a dark, school hallway following the screams of terrified teenagers and rapid gunfire.
The teens were splayed out in the hallway yelling as frantic police attempted to locate two active shooters.
Luckily, it was all just a drill.
The ordeal that played out at Huachuca City School Tuesday was active shooter training, designed to prepare local officers for an incident they hope never occurs.
“This is based on a scenario where there is an active, violent incident going on — people are being killed,” Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian told a group of 11 officers from Sierra Vista Police, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Huachuca City Police and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
The four agencies — the exercise was hosted by Sierra Vista Police — participated in the active shooter drill Monday and Tuesday, going through three scenarios at the school that involved looking for the shooters inside one building, then confronting the suspects in two other buildings on the campus.
Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, spokesman for Sierra Vista Police, said the agency hopes the training will be held annually. The last time such a drill occurred was almost four years ago at Buena High School, Sebastian said.
During Tuesday’s two-hour session, officers were taught to abandon some of the traditional training they’ve undergone. At one point, Sebastian told SWAT members in the group to forget everything they’ve learned.
An active shooter situation is not a burglary or a robbery. He said officers would either “push through the threat and end it, or hold and wait for more officers to get to the scene.”
Fort Huachuca Police Chief Jim Thies said this was the first time his agency has participated in the training and his officers were pleased.
Such training is invaluable, Thies said.
“From my perspective, it’s exciting to be able to provide this type of training to a school I police and a town I police,” Thies said. The chief mentioned that classes and seminars are helpful, but nothing beats the actual training that officers have gone through over the last two days.
“I definitely want to give a shoutout to Sierra Vista Police and I want to thank the cadre,” Thies added.
According to gunviolencearchive.org, a mass shooting occurs when four or more people are shot in the same place at around the same time.
From Jan. 1 to July 15 of this year, there have been 225 mass shooting in the U.S., but trainings such as these drills help ensure authorities have the tools needed to bring one to an end as quickly and with as little loss of life as possible.