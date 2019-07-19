SIERRA VISTA — Area residents seeking to gain first-hand experience of what it’s like to be a firefighter, EMT, or paramedic can now apply for Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services’ upcoming Citizens Fire Academy.
At no cost, participants in the academy will learn about this exciting profession in the classroom and through hands-on training covering areas like emergency medical services, firefighting, search and rescue, risk reduction, and safety practices that can be applied at home and in the workplace. The academy will include the opportunity to ride with duty crews responding to real emergency calls. Participants must be at least 16 years of age.
“Participants will get a behind the scenes experience of the work emergency services professionals conduct on a daily basis and will learn how our department operates,” Fire Chief Brian Jones says. “They’ll also walk away with knowledge and skills that can be used at home and at work in case of emergency situations.”
The Citizens Fire Academy starts on Thursday, September 12, and runs for nine consecutive weeks. Participants will meet each Thursday night from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Applications are due on Friday, September 6, by 5:00 p.m.
To apply, pick up an application from any Sierra Vista fire station or fill out the online application at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Citizens Fire Academy.” Once completed, applications can be turned in at Fire Station 3, located at 675 Giulio Cesare Ave.
For more information, contact Patricia Cluff or Diane Mitchell at (520) 417-4400.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista public information officer Adam Curtis